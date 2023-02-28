Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Purse: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is finally upon us. The pair of UFC superstar fighters will finally face-off in the octagon this weekend for the UFC Heavyweight Title at UFC 285. But just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Purses

Arguably the biggest UFC fight of the year goes down tonight as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 285 for the UFC Heavyweight Title. This fight is truly compelling and both men are supremely confident in being triumphant this Saturday night. UFC fans are in for a treat as Paul vs Fury headlined this huge UFC 285 pay-per-view show from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both men are expected to make the biggest purse of their respective careers. For Jon Jones, he is set to earn over $3 million for this fight alone, which is more than he has earned previously in any of his UFC fights, despite being in 15 title fights. That is just his guaranteed purse, with a potential of another $5m+ in bonuses depending on whether he wins the fight and how he performs.

For Ciryl Gane, he is expected to earn upward of $500,000 for this fight against the great ‘Bones’. This is also the biggest purse of his career and it could of course increase too if he is successful. Both men are set to earn a fortune, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive a different fight purse depending on which man has their hand raised. As you can probably expect, it is likely that Jon Jones will earn far more if he is to win than if the Frenchman claims victory tonight.

If Jon Jones wins, he fight purse could be heavily enhanced, that is for sure. Fury’s fight purse is said to be around $3m, regardless of whether he wins or loses the bout. Up to $10 million could be put into the New Mexico man’s bank account come Monday morning with his various sponsorship deals, a potential win bonus and a large share of the pay-per-view.

If it’s Ciryl Gane who gets his hand raised at the end of the fight, he too could earn far more money than his official fight purse states. He is expected to earn $500,000 for the fight alone, with a further $1 million up for grabs if he wins the fight, his PPV share and money from his various sponsorship deals. The 32-year-old could earn well over $1.5 million for this one fight alone against Jon Jones if indeed he is successful. What an incentive that is!

How Much Will The Jones vs Gane Winner Make?

The winner of the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight is set to earn a career-high payday. As we have previously alluded to, the winner of this fight with receive an additional bonus on top of what they’ve already earned from their fight purse, sponsors and pay-per-view share.

In terms of numbers, both Ciryl Gane and particularly Jon Jones will earn far more than the majority of heavyweight fighters on the UFC roster. Of course, Gane is earning a lot as he is fighting the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and ‘Bone’s is earning a career high pay-day as he is moving up to heavyweight and is aiming to cement his legacy.

So, after the final bell sounds and they pair are eagerly awaiting who has won the fight, unless of course either man wins the fight via knockout/submission, there is an additional $100,000 on the line for the winner. Yes, that’s right. The winner of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane will get an extra $100,000 on top of their fight purse should they get their hand raised.

Talk about an added incentive to win a fight! As of today, the American is still the favourite to win the fight with the best offshore sportsbooks. However, a lot of people are backing Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best US sportsbooks to claim an upset victory here at the weekend in the main event of UFC 285.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

