Jon Jones MMA Record: 'Bones' Boasts Incredible 15 Wins In UFC Title Fights

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
In the aftermath of Jon Jones becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion at UFC 285 in March, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Jon Jones. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, his UFC title record and how many knockouts he has under his belt. 

Jon Jones MMA Record

Jon Jones turned professional back in 2008 with a debut victory against Brad Bernard in Massachusetts. Since then, Jones has had another 27 professional MMA fights, with all but six of them coming inside the UFC.

Jones’ career has been an example of arguably the best mixed martial arts career of all time. Of course, his career has been on hold for a few years as he hasn’t fought since 2020, but the Albuquerque man is still widely regarded as the best MMA fighter to ever grace the octagon. He now boasts a record of 26-1 (1 NC) with 16 stoppage victories.

The New Mexico resident claimed UFC gold in a second weight class, putting him on the list of two-weight world champions in the UFC. There is no denying that he is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

As previously mentioned, Jon Jones made his professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. He was on a FFP: Untamed 20 card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via TKO in the very first round of the fight. Jones then had five more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

‘Bones’ won his first three UFC fights easily, before losing in his fourth UFC fight – the only blemish on his resumé. However, he didn’t really lose the fight. Jones was fighting Matt Hamill and was beating his opponent up before throwing an illegal downward elbow. This meant Jones was disqualified and handed the first loss of his career.

However, since then Jon Jones has won every single one of his fights. He won his next six fights by stoppage, winning the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title in the process. The 35-year-old has won ever single fight he has contested since then, apart from a contentious no contest in his rematch with bitter rival Daniel Cormier back in 2017.

Jones won the fight with a sensational finish at UFC 214 in California, but the result was overturned due to a failed drugs test. ‘Bones’ popped hot for a turinabol metabolite – an illegal substance to use in the UFC. He was then stripped of his title, before winning it straight back after he served his ban.

Jones won the UFC 205-pound crown when he defeated Shogun Rua back in 2011. Since then, Jones has won 15 straight fights, defending his UFC title on every occasion and winning the UFC Heavyweight Title last time out. Even the fight that was deemed a ‘no contest’ was a fight that Jones won by stoppage.

The list of names he has defeated is simply incredible. Ryan Bader, Shogun, Quinton Jackson, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson on two occasions, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Daniel Cormier twice are just a few of the stellar names Jones has defeated.

There is no denying that Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live. If not THE best.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

