Jets owner Woody Johnson wanted to bench Aaron Rodgers after a Week 4 loss to the Broncos

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
In Week 11, the New York Jets lost 28-27 to the Colts and are 3-8 this season. It’s been a roller coaster of a year in 2024 with six games still left to play. This season, the Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. On top of that, the team made an in-season trade to acquire Davante Adams who hasn’t made much of an impact for New York. 

Recently, Dianna Russini of The Athletic put out a piece with some detail on what has been happening in New York. Russini detailed how Jets owner Woody Johnson has been making drastic decisions all season long. After a 10-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 4, Johnson wanted Aaron Rodgers to be benched for Tyrod Taylor. However, Johnson was talked out of it but has fired the head coach and GM since then. There is not much hope moving forward for the Jets.

Woody Johnson wanted to bench Aaron Rodgers after a Week 4 loss


Against the Broncos at home in Week 4, the Jets lost 10-9. It was a rainy game and that led to a low-scoring effort from both sides. After the loss, owner Woody Johnson called a meeting with some of the most important people in the front office and on the coaching staff. That included GM Joe Douglas, chairman Chris Johnson, and team president Hymie Elhai. Head coach Robert Saleh was at the meeting along with OC Nathaniel Hackett and DC Jeff Ulbrich.

The coaches were asked to explain what happened in the loss to Denver. At one point in the meeting, Woody Johnson said that he wanted to bench Aaron Rodgers. Johnson was eventually talked out of that idea as many thought it would divide the locker room. In Week 5, the Jets lost in London to the Vikings and Robert Saleh was fired two days later. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was named the interim head coach and they’ve gone 1-5 since firing Saleh. On Tuesday, the Jets fired GM Joe Douglas and it looks like New York is heading toward another fresh start. It’s been an ugly season for the Jets and almost nothing can be done to salvage it.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

