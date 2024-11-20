The Jets have taken action after a horrible start to the season, with general manager Joe Douglas sacked from his role after five years in New York.

Jets Sack Joe Douglas

Having already fired Robert Saleh this year, the Jets are showing that they aren’t afraid to make some big changes in New York in 2024 as the next stage in a clear out came this week.

The Jets are third in the NFC East after 11 games this season and with a 3-8 record, their hopes of any postseason success seems extremely slim.

Saleh was sacked at the beginning of October with Jeff Ulbrich taking over as interim head coach and New York are expected to hire both a new head coach and general manager in the 2025 season.

Jets owner Woody Johnson announced the split on Tuesday: “Today, I informed Joe Douglas he will no longer serve as the General Manager of the New York Jets. I want to thank Joe for his commitment to the Jets over the last six years and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

More change in New York: Jets now have fired GM Joe Douglas, sources tell ESPN. Last month, head coach Robert Saleh. Now, Douglas. It’s a complete reboot for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/gmjl5PIQPb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2024

During Douglas’ five years in New York, the Jets put together a 30-64 record and failed to ever make the playoffs, which extends their postseason drought that started in 2010.

Douglas did play a major role in bringing players such as Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall to New York, so the decision to sack him does come as a surprise.

Signing Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams had fans buzzing for the 2024 NFL season, but the iconic duo have failed to bring any hope to New York during a bleak time for the franchise.

For now senior football adviser Phil Savage will take over as the Jets GM, but much like the head coach position New York are in search of a fresh start.

The Jets do have a bye in week 12 this week and they could have the management roles sorted by the time they come back to face the Seahawks at the start of December.