The Jets rank 32nd in defensive EPA since they fired Robert Saleh after Week 5

After a 31-6 loss to the Cardinals in Week 10, the Jets are 3-7 in 2024. The team started the year 2-3 and ownership decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh. He was the mastermind behind New York’s defense and that side of the ball is struggling since they let him go.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to interim head coach and the Jets are struggling to win games. They are 1-4 in their last five games and the postseason seems out of reach for the Jets. As the defense continues to struggle, it appears as if firing Robert Saleh might not have been the right decision for the Jets. Any success the team was having on defense has vanished since Saleh was fired. New York is at home in Week 11 to face Joe Flacco and the Colts.

The Jets have been struggling defensively since they fired Robert Saleh

Since firing Robert Saleh, the #Jets defense has allowed the highest EPA/play of any team in the NFL. Saleh wasn’t the problem… pic.twitter.com/aoD3q9Zk93 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 11, 2024



Before he was head coach of the Jets, Robert Saleh was defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He held that posistion for four seasons before he was hired in 2021 by New York. The Jets never had a winning record under Saleh but that wasn’t because of his team’s defense. The offense had been the Achilles heel for the Jets for several seasons. Their defense was a top unit in the league under Saleh and the offense was mediocre at best.

With Aaron Rodgers in 2024, the Jets’ offense has been better than it was in the past. However, the defense has fallen off a cliff since they fired Robert Saleh. Before the Jets parted ways with Saleh, New York had a top-five pass defense and a top-15 run defense. Additionally, they were sixth overall for defensive EPA through the first five games. Since Saleh was fired, the Jets rank 32nd in defensive EPA. They’re allowing an average of (25.8) points per game since Saleh has been fired and are 1-4. Did owner Woody Johnson make the wrong decision to fire Robert Saleh?