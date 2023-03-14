The Aaron Rodgers situation is becoming a long and drawn out saga, as the NFL world waits for the former MVP quarterback to make a decision on his future.

There are thought to be three options in play. He could return to the Packers (unlikely) and play for the $60 million he is owed next season, or he could retire outright and put an end to it all. The third option, and the one becoming increasingly likely by the hour, is for Rodgers to join the New York Jets.

Jets Interested In Lazard, Cobb. Could Aaron Rodgers Trade Be In The Works?

With the Jets closing in on a deal for WR Allen Lazard, another WR expected to be on their radar in the coming days of free agency is Packers’ veteran Randall Cobb, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

They have long been the odds-on favorite to land Rodgers for the better part of two weeks now. It was thought that the Raiders were in play due to his connection with Davante Adams, but Las Vegas has already moved forward and signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starter. That left the Jets as heavy -1000 favorites.

Judging by the moves that the Jets are making in the early stages of free agency, Aaron Rodgers could be landing in New York within the next few days.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Allen Lazard was being courted the Jets through free agency. The wide receiver spent the last five seasons in Green Bay catching balls from Rodgers, catching a combined 14 touchdowns over the last two years, and would be a familiar face for the quarterback.

Packers’ veteran free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis, who spent the past five seasons in Green Bay, has drawn interest from, amongst others, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, per league sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Their interest in former Packers doesn’t stop there. Adam Schefter reported that free agent tight end Mercedes Lewis was drawing interest from teams that included the Jets and Raiders. New York already has four tight ends under contract, but they’re apparently doing anything they can to attract the quarterback that they desire.

Schefter also reported, along with the Lazard news, that the Jets would also have interest in wide receiver Randall Cobb, who spent 10 of the last 12 years playing with Rodgers in Green Bay.

Rodgers said in an informal interview over the weekend that a decision was coming soon, and all signs have pointed to him joining the Jets. New York already has young and talented playmakers on their offense whose play they’d hope Rodgers would elevate, but the team is apparently pulling out all the stops in order to make it happen.

