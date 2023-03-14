NFL

Jets Interested In Former Packers Players To Help Lure Aaron Rodgers

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Aaron Rodgers10
Aaron Rodgers10

The Aaron Rodgers situation is becoming a long and drawn out saga, as the NFL world waits for the former MVP quarterback to make a decision on his future.

There are thought to be three options in play. He could return to the Packers (unlikely) and play for the $60 million he is owed next season, or he could retire outright and put an end to it all. The third option, and the one becoming increasingly likely by the hour, is for Rodgers to join the New York Jets.

Jets Interested In Lazard, Cobb. Could Aaron Rodgers Trade Be In The Works?

They have long been the odds-on favorite to land Rodgers for the better part of two weeks now. It was thought that the Raiders were in play due to his connection with Davante Adams, but Las Vegas has already moved forward and signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starter. That left the Jets as heavy -1000 favorites.

Judging by the moves that the Jets are making in the early stages of free agency, Aaron Rodgers could be landing in New York within the next few days.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Allen Lazard was being courted the Jets through free agency. The wide receiver spent the last five seasons in Green Bay catching balls from Rodgers, catching a combined 14 touchdowns over the last two years, and would be a familiar face for the quarterback.

Their interest in former Packers doesn’t stop there. Adam Schefter reported that free agent tight end Mercedes Lewis was drawing interest from teams that included the Jets and Raiders. New York already has four tight ends under contract, but they’re apparently doing anything they can to attract the quarterback that they desire.

Schefter also reported, along with the Lazard news, that the Jets would also have interest in wide receiver Randall Cobb, who spent 10 of the last 12 years playing with Rodgers in Green Bay.

Rodgers said in an informal interview over the weekend that a decision was coming soon, and all signs have pointed to him joining the Jets. New York already has young and talented playmakers on their offense whose play they’d hope Rodgers would elevate, but the team is apparently pulling out all the stops in order to make it happen.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Aaron Rodgers10
NFL

LATEST Jets Interested In Former Packers Players To Help Lure Aaron Rodgers

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  42min
rsz web 230116 cj stroud
NFL
The 3 Players Who Could Be Selected #1 In 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

Teams around the league are filling out their rosters as the free agency period gets underway, but for teams with picks near the top, the focus is on the 2023…

rsz b0mznbxvkaexi5yg2oaj
NFL
3 Potential Destinations Should Dalvin Cook Leave The Vikings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h

The Minnesota Vikings could be looking to further their cost-cutting efforts this off-season, and running back Dalvin Cook could be one of the cap casualties. The Vikings had an excellent…

rsz jimmy garoppolo usatsi 19562992
NFL
5 Quarterbacks Find New Homes In NFL Free Agent Frenzy
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Davis and Edmonds
NFL
Chicago Bears Sign Tremaine Edmonds And Nate Davis To Multi-Year Deals
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h
Jimmy
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Jimmy Garoppolo
Author image Owen Jones  •  23h
David
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David To Test Free Agency
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 9 2023
Arrow to top