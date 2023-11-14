NFL

Jets Depth Chart: RB Michael Carter Released

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
nbcsports.brightspotcdn
nbcsports.brightspotcdn

New York Jets running back Michael Carter has been released by the team in a surprising move. Carter was deemed the third down back and played enough to carve out a role for himself.

 

This moves makes the roles of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will have to be relied on more. Also rookie Izzy Abanikanda will likely also have a chance to gain a role as well. Carter has been a decent running back in his short career as he is in his third season. He played his college ball at North Carolina and was apart of a running back tandem that included now Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Carter had back to back 1000 yard rushing seasons with the Tar Heels his junior and senior year. He was ultimately selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets are +1400 to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

https://jetsxfactor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Michael-Carter-NY-Jets-Cut-Release.jpg
Breece Hall and Michael Carter

This season, however, Carter has been buried on the depth chart behind Breece Hall and recent free agent signing Dalvin Cook. Carter has been mostly involved on third down and mostly passing situations. Carter only has 8 carries for 38 yards on the season. The reason remains to be seen why the Jets decide to cut ties with Carter, but he is now on waivers and any team can claim him. Maybe they want to give Breece Hall and Cook more touches to try and spark this New York Jets offense.

Michael Carter would be a welcomed addition to any team needing running back. A few teams come to mind, but the Minnesota Vikings stand out the most as they now have starter Alexander Mattsion suffering a concussion after Cam Akers suffered a season ending Achilles injury.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
nbcsports.brightspotcdn
NFL

LATEST Jets Depth Chart: RB Michael Carter Released

Author image Owen Jones  •  1 min
rsz hlsfjrgjqmfwffontjf5
NFL
Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Is Running “Without Discomfort”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

You never would have thought it would be possible five weeks ago, but the Minnesota Vikings are the hottest team in the NFL. Through injuries and roster shuffling, they’ve been…

rsz usa today 189359060
NFL
Bills News: Joe Brady Is Buffalo’s New Offensive Coordinator
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

The Buffalo Bills suffered one of the more shocking losses of the 2023 NFL season on Monday night. They were defeated by the once-hapless Denver Broncos on a last-second field…

rsz cj stroud 2
NFL
NFL Week 11 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Olly Taliku  •  6h
rsz rrmqdfslcyhcyng6p8kf
NFL
What De’Von Achane’s Return From IR Means For The Miami Dolphins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 13 2023
Mac Jones Pats pic
NFL
Is it time for the Patriots to bench Mac Jones after blowing the game in Week 10 vs. the Colts?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 13 2023
rsz imenginepublicproddaynavigacloud
NFL
The New York Jets Will Have Scored 2 Touchdowns In The Span Of 41 Days
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 13 2023
Arrow to top