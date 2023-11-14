Jets Depth Chart: RB Michael Carter Released

New York Jets running back Michael Carter has been released by the team in a surprising move. Carter was deemed the third down back and played enough to carve out a role for himself.

The release of RB Michael Carter should open up opportunities for rookie RB Izzy Abanikanda. https://t.co/6UQiq874I7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2023

This moves makes the roles of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will have to be relied on more. Also rookie Izzy Abanikanda will likely also have a chance to gain a role as well. Carter has been a decent running back in his short career as he is in his third season. He played his college ball at North Carolina and was apart of a running back tandem that included now Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Carter had back to back 1000 yard rushing seasons with the Tar Heels his junior and senior year. He was ultimately selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets are +1400 to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

This season, however, Carter has been buried on the depth chart behind Breece Hall and recent free agent signing Dalvin Cook. Carter has been mostly involved on third down and mostly passing situations. Carter only has 8 carries for 38 yards on the season. The reason remains to be seen why the Jets decide to cut ties with Carter, but he is now on waivers and any team can claim him. Maybe they want to give Breece Hall and Cook more touches to try and spark this New York Jets offense.

Michael Carter would be a welcomed addition to any team needing running back. A few teams come to mind, but the Minnesota Vikings stand out the most as they now have starter Alexander Mattsion suffering a concussion after Cam Akers suffered a season ending Achilles injury.