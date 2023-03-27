NFL

Jets Coach “Not Hitting Panic Button” On Aaron Rodgers Situation

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
It is unclear where the Packers and Jets stand in their attempt to get a trade done for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Robert Saleh doesn’t seem to be all too concerned.

The Jets head coach spoke at the owners meetings regarding the team’s quarterback situation, saying that he’s “not hitting the panic button”.

Jets Remain Optimistic About Trading For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers10

For over a month now, it has been general knowledge that the team closest to acquiring Rodgers is the New York Jets. The team is hungry for a quarterback after last year’s let down, boasting one of the league’s youngest and most talented rosters but coming up short in the playoff race.

Much of the disappointment came from the quarterback position, which New York is looking to seriously rectify this off-season. Getting Rodgers would be landing this year’s prize catch, and it has felt like a deal was on the verge of happening ever since the quarterback himself admitted his interest in the Jets.

But nearly two weeks after that announcement on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers still remains as a member of the Green Bay Packers. It is assumed that the two teams are working on compensation and a trade package that will work, and that negotiations are what is holding everything up.

Reports are that the Packers are demanding that the Jets first round pick in 2023 (13th overall) be included in the package, and that New York has yet to budge on it.

Saleh says that he isn’t worried about it.

At the NFL owner’s meetings on Monday, the Jets coach answered questions about the situation.

Could Jets Look Towards Jackson If They Miss On Rodgers?

“I’m confident that things are going to work out,” he said. “You guys know me. I’m a very positive person and optimistic, so I’m confident that things will go the way we were hoping. But at the same time, it’s not going to eat at me.”

They’d better hope that things work out. New York had reported interest in other quarterbacks, but they were thought to be backup plans if they couldn’t land Rodgers. Most of those guys have already found jobs elsewhere, and the well is drying up as far as available quarterbacks.

If Saleh is incorrect and the deal for Aaron Rodgers somehow falls through, could the Jets be interested in anyone else? Perhaps an available pass thrower who has spent the last few seasons in Baltimore?

Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

