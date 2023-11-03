The Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Friday’s Santa Anita race sees the former elite jockey turned horse racing pundit select four bets on Day 1 for the Breeders’ Cup on Friday. This includes selections in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies Turf, Juvenile and the Juvenile Turf.
Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: Carla’s Way The Horse To Beat In Juvenile Fillies Turf
Jerry Bailey is an NBC Sports thoroughbred racing analyst and a retired American Hall of Fame jockey. So with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks for Friday, November 3.
Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: BIG EVS @ +300
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: CARLA’S WAY @ +350
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: MUTH @ +450
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: ENDLESSLY @ +1000
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: BIG EVS @ +300 with Bovada
“My comment on this race is that there is absolutely no way to tell with such a small body of work for two-year-old’s. Gun to my head and Crimson Advocate is the most talented for me, but I’m going ot default to who I think is the fastest horse in the race – Big Evs.”
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: CARLA’S WAY @ +350 with Bovada
“USA has traditionally dominated this race over the years, however I don’t think the US are particularly strong this year. I like Carla’s Way – number nine, trained by Simon Crisford. They have found a breathing issue with her which they have since corrected, and he has also learned how to relax more in her races.
“She’s learning how to track a horse and is relaxing. Comes in off a Grade 2 win in the UK at Newmarket and I really like her in this spot.”
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: MUTH @ +450 with Bovada
“I think Muth gets a great trip from the 10 post today. He can fall in there, relax off the early lead, maybe just a couple lengths off the lead at worst. I don’t love him, but I like him as the biggest threat to Locked.”
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: ENDLESSLY @ +1000 with Bovada
“I really like Endlessly – he’s the pick of the American horses. He makes his own luck, he’s three wins from three, he braces well enough to get into a good position at the first turn.
“If there is a seam he has to get through in a heartbeat, his acceleration and turn of foot through the middle of the race, at full speed is unbelievable. That’s a big plus in turn races, and he can take advantage of it for sure.”
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?
📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $6 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400
Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Arabian Knight @ +300
- White Abarrio @ +400
- Ushba Tesoro @ +400
- Saudi Crown @ +800
- Bright Future @ +800
- Derma Sotogake @ +1200
- Zandon @ +1400
- Proxy @ +1400
- Clapton @ +2500
- Seno Buscador @ +2500
- Dreamlike @ +3000
- Missed The Cut @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request