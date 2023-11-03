The Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Friday’s Santa Anita race sees the former elite jockey turned horse racing pundit select four bets on Day 1 for the Breeders’ Cup on Friday. This includes selections in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies Turf, Juvenile and the Juvenile Turf.

Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: Carla’s Way The Horse To Beat In Juvenile Fillies Turf



Jerry Bailey is an NBC Sports thoroughbred racing analyst and a retired American Hall of Fame jockey. So with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks for Friday, November 3.

Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3



Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: BIG EVS @ +300

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: CARLA’S WAY @ +350

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: MUTH @ +450

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: ENDLESSLY @ +1000

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: BIG EVS @ +300 with Bovada

“My comment on this race is that there is absolutely no way to tell with such a small body of work for two-year-old’s. Gun to my head and Crimson Advocate is the most talented for me, but I’m going ot default to who I think is the fastest horse in the race – Big Evs.”

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: CARLA’S WAY @ +350 with Bovada

“USA has traditionally dominated this race over the years, however I don’t think the US are particularly strong this year. I like Carla’s Way – number nine, trained by Simon Crisford. They have found a breathing issue with her which they have since corrected, and he has also learned how to relax more in her races.

“She’s learning how to track a horse and is relaxing. Comes in off a Grade 2 win in the UK at Newmarket and I really like her in this spot.”

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: MUTH @ +450 with Bovada

“I think Muth gets a great trip from the 10 post today. He can fall in there, relax off the early lead, maybe just a couple lengths off the lead at worst. I don’t love him, but I like him as the biggest threat to Locked.”

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: ENDLESSLY @ +1000 with Bovada

“I really like Endlessly – he’s the pick of the American horses. He makes his own luck, he’s three wins from three, he braces well enough to get into a good position at the first turn.

“If there is a seam he has to get through in a heartbeat, his acceleration and turn of foot through the middle of the race, at full speed is unbelievable. That’s a big plus in turn races, and he can take advantage of it for sure.”

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)

💰 Purse: $6 million

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Arabian Knight @ +300

White Abarrio @ +400

Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Saudi Crown @ +800

Bright Future @ +800

Derma Sotogake @ +1200

Zandon @ +1400

Proxy @ +1400

Clapton @ +2500

Seno Buscador @ +2500

Dreamlike @ +3000

Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request