The Miami Dolphins had a historically dominant offensive day in Week 4. They gained 726 yards of total offense and dropped 70 points by scoring 10 touchdowns, and their offense has been the talk of the league ever since. Their game against the Broncos is firmly implanted in the record books, and they did it all without their second-most explosive offensive weapon.

His season hasn’t gotten off to the hottest of starts, by his standards or in comparison to his teammates. Tyreek Hill is of course the focal point of Miami’s offense and the leading statistical producer, as he has proved through the first three weeks of the season. But Waddle put up respectable numbers in both Weeks 1 and 2, gaining a total of 164 yards on 8 catches.

But he has been held out of the end zone, and we have yet to see him do “The Waddle” so far in 2023. He wasn’t a part of the scoring barrage against the Chargers, and there’s weren’t many touchdowns to go around against the Patriots. Had he been available for last week’s game against the Broncos, he would likely have one or two to his name by now.

The Dolphins will play in their biggest game of the young season this coming Sunday as they take on the Buffalo Bills, and it is of the utmost importance that they have all hands on deck.

Miami Will Need All Hands On Deck Against Buffalo

The news is good on the Jaylen Waddle front, in that regard. While he was able to practice in a limited capacity last week before being ruled out, Waddle was a full participant at Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday, and all signs are pointing to him being an available weapon for Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4.

Waddle was the 7th-leading receiver in the NFL last season, joining his teammate Hill in the top-10. He gained over 1,300 yards and scored 8 touchdowns, putting him firmly in the conversation for best WR2 in the league. He is considered one of the fastest players in the NFL as well, and will be joining the likes of Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, and Hill to make up the deadly speed in Miami’s offense.

