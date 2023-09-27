NFL

Jaylen Waddle Returns To Practice For Dolphins, Should Play Sunday Against Bills

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 16924121050
rsz 16924121050

The Miami Dolphins had a historically dominant offensive day in Week 4. They gained 726 yards of total offense and dropped 70 points by scoring 10 touchdowns, and their offense has been the talk of the league ever since. Their game against the Broncos is firmly implanted in the record books, and they did it all without their second-most explosive offensive weapon.

Dolphins News: Waddle Back At Practice, Should Play Sunday

His season hasn’t gotten off to the hottest of starts, by his standards or in comparison to his teammates. Tyreek Hill is of course the focal point of Miami’s offense and the leading statistical producer, as he has proved through the first three weeks of the season. But Waddle put up respectable numbers in both Weeks 1 and 2, gaining a total of 164 yards on 8 catches.

But he has been held out of the end zone, and we have yet to see him do “The Waddle” so far in 2023. He wasn’t a part of the scoring barrage against the Chargers, and there’s weren’t many touchdowns to go around against the Patriots. Had he been available for last week’s game against the Broncos, he would likely have one or two to his name by now.

The Dolphins will play in their biggest game of the young season this coming Sunday as they take on the Buffalo Bills, and it is of the utmost importance that they have all hands on deck.

Miami Will Need All Hands On Deck Against Buffalo

The news is good on the Jaylen Waddle front, in that regard. While he was able to practice in a limited capacity last week before being ruled out, Waddle was a full participant at Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday, and all signs are pointing to him being an available weapon for Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4.

Waddle was the 7th-leading receiver in the NFL last season, joining his teammate Hill in the top-10. He gained over 1,300 yards and scored 8 touchdowns, putting him firmly in the conversation for best WR2 in the league. He is considered one of the fastest players in the NFL as well, and will be joining the likes of Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, and Hill to make up the deadly speed in Miami’s offense.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 16924121050
NFL

LATEST Jaylen Waddle Returns To Practice For Dolphins, Should Play Sunday Against Bills

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10min
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1
NFL
NFL Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions: Vikings, Chiefs, and Eagles Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  32min

After three weeks in the 2023 NFL season, we have a small sample size of what certain teams look like. The Dolphins, Eagles, 49ers, and Chiefs all look like Super…

rsz 16898288640
NFL
Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young Back To Practice On Wednesday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  46min

Number 1 overall pick Bryce Young was forced to miss the first game of his young career last Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. But he returned…

Sam Howell sacked pic
NFL
What can the Commanders do to make sure Sam Howell doesn’t continue to take multiple sacks per game?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21496038 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jazz Sports NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
USATSI 21493913 168397130 lowres
NFL
Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
USATSI 21496299 168397130 lowres
NFL
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Arrow to top