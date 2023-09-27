Betting

NFL Odds: Will The 49ers, Eagles, Or Dolphins Finish The Season Undefeated?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 21473590
rsz usatsi 21473590

After three weeks of play in the 2023 NFL season, there are only three teams that are maintaining an undefeated record. A 3-0 start was perhaps predicted for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, who are still at the top of the board when it comes to Super Bowl odds. But the Miami Dolphins have joined the top-5 this week, and are the lone undefeated team coming out of the AFC.

The journey has been different for each. The 49ers have been as dominant as expected, scoring 30 points in each game so far while giving up a total of 42. The Eagles haven’t had as convincing of victories, but they have yet to drop a game. And then there are the Dolphins, who have been putting up historical offensive numbers through the first three weeks, and have shot up to the top 1 or 2 spots on every power ranking in the country.

NFL Odds: Will Any Team Finish The Season Undefeated?

But how long will it last? Does any of the three have a chance to finish the season undefeated? There have been odds released at BetOnline that focus on each one of the teams and how likely it is that they go 17-0:

Miami Dolphins +6600

They have the longest odds of the three, given their general inexperience and difficult back end of their schedule. They aren’t even favored for this week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, meaning that the oddsmakers are predicting their streak will end at three games.

But if they are able to overcome the 2.5 point spread and defeat their division rivals, look for the +6600 designation to come down. Miami has a chance to fatten up against the Giants and Panthers in the following weeks.

Bet on Dolphins To Finish 17-0 (+6600) at BetOnline

Philadelphia Eagles  +5000

The roughest stretch on the schedule for the Eagles doesn’t start until November, and they have some seriously winnable games in October. They’ll play the Commanders twice, and the Jets and Rams probably won’t pose much of a threat. But the big game during the coming month will be against the Dolphins when Philadelphia hosts them for a Sunday Night showdown in Week 7.

San Francisco 49ers +5000

Given how dominant they’ve been and how the rest of the league has played out so far, it is hard to find the game on the schedule when the 49ers might lose for the first time. The toughest portion of their schedule will come in October, when they play the Cowboys, Browns, and Bengals in a span of four weeks. If they are able to come through that stretch unscathed, then an undefeated season could start to look like a real possibility.

The 49ers will play against the Eagles on December 3rd.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Week 5 College Football Same Game Parlay Picks
Betting

LATEST College Football Best Bets For Same Game Parlays Week 5: Duke vs Notre Dame, Oregon State vs Utah

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
rsz r1229369 1296x518 5 2
Betting
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Miami Dolphins Move Into Top-5 After Week 3
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 26 2023

The San Francisco 49ers continued their winning ways on Thursday Night by defeating the hapless Giants by 18 points. The win moved them to 3-0 on the season, and kept…

Packers vs Lions Picks
Betting
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 26 2023

Week 4 of the NFL season opens with an intriguing matchup in the latest Thursday Night Football instalment – see below as we run you through our Packers vs Lions…

rsz mike mcdaniel addressing offensive goals for 2023
Betting
NFL Odds: Mike McDaniel Is Now The Favorite For Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 26 2023
rsz tyreektua
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Is Now The Outright Leader Over Patrick Mahomes
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 25 2023
Mike Evans and Eagles pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Eagles Vs. Buccaneers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2023
Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks
Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 25 2023
Arrow to top