After three weeks of play in the 2023 NFL season, there are only three teams that are maintaining an undefeated record. A 3-0 start was perhaps predicted for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, who are still at the top of the board when it comes to Super Bowl odds. But the Miami Dolphins have joined the top-5 this week, and are the lone undefeated team coming out of the AFC.

The journey has been different for each. The 49ers have been as dominant as expected, scoring 30 points in each game so far while giving up a total of 42. The Eagles haven’t had as convincing of victories, but they have yet to drop a game. And then there are the Dolphins, who have been putting up historical offensive numbers through the first three weeks, and have shot up to the top 1 or 2 spots on every power ranking in the country.

NFL Odds: Will Any Team Finish The Season Undefeated?

The last remaining undefeated teams 👀 pic.twitter.com/k7jYjf49Ko — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2023

But how long will it last? Does any of the three have a chance to finish the season undefeated? There have been odds released at BetOnline that focus on each one of the teams and how likely it is that they go 17-0:

Miami Dolphins +6600

They have the longest odds of the three, given their general inexperience and difficult back end of their schedule. They aren’t even favored for this week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, meaning that the oddsmakers are predicting their streak will end at three games.

But if they are able to overcome the 2.5 point spread and defeat their division rivals, look for the +6600 designation to come down. Miami has a chance to fatten up against the Giants and Panthers in the following weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles +5000

The roughest stretch on the schedule for the Eagles doesn’t start until November, and they have some seriously winnable games in October. They’ll play the Commanders twice, and the Jets and Rams probably won’t pose much of a threat. But the big game during the coming month will be against the Dolphins when Philadelphia hosts them for a Sunday Night showdown in Week 7.

San Francisco 49ers +5000

Given how dominant they’ve been and how the rest of the league has played out so far, it is hard to find the game on the schedule when the 49ers might lose for the first time. The toughest portion of their schedule will come in October, when they play the Cowboys, Browns, and Bengals in a span of four weeks. If they are able to come through that stretch unscathed, then an undefeated season could start to look like a real possibility.

The 49ers will play against the Eagles on December 3rd.

