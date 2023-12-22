Jaguars Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence Likely Out For Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hit a rough patch and are fighting for both positioning and their overall lives in the AFC standings. A few weeks ago, they were one of the teams with a shot at securing the #1 seed in the conference, but they have since lost three games in a row and are now in danger of giving up the lead in their division altogether. They have a few winnable games on their schedule to wrap up the season, but there are now concerns about whether their starting quarterback is going to be available for them.

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence Unlikely To Play Sunday

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Jaguars are likely to play this weekend without QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion). pic.twitter.com/IyqfwAOeud — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2023

In a Monday Night Football game a few weeks back, Trevor Lawrence was landed on awkwardly and it appeared as though he had suffered a serious leg injury. He was able to play the next week, but that isn’t the ailment that is currently keeping his status as “questionable” for this Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Lawrence has been in the league’s concussion protocol this week, and he has not been cleared to practice in any form, and missed both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sessions. When a player, typically a quarterback, is unable to practice on two of the most important days, it means that they are very unlikely to suit up for a game on Sunday.

CJ Bethard Will Be The Likely Starter

It doesn’t bode well for the Jaguars, who will be the road team for a game against a team that is fighting for every win and their playoff lives. Tampa Bay is currently in the lead in the NFC South with a 7-7 record, making each remaining contest something of a mini-playoff game for them. Jacksonville had better travel well, as Baker Mayfield and company are currently listed as 3-point favorites given the unknown status of Trevor Lawrence.

We could see a massive shift in the AFC playoff picture if the Jaguars are upset this weekend. They are one of three teams in the AFC South with an 8-6 record, with the Colts and Texans behind them in the standings due only to tie-breakers. Both teams will be in action during the early window, so Jacksonville will know exactly what they are playing for by the time their game gets underway.