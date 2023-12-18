NFL

Jaguars Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence is in concussion protocol and could miss Week 16 for Jacksonville

Zach Wolpin
On SNF in Week 15, the Jaguars hosted the Ravens. Jacksonville played awfully in the first half and were still somehow only down 10-0. However, they were never able to recover and lost 23-7 at home to Baltimore. At 8-6, the Jaguars are now in danger of losing first place in their division. 

To make matters worse, starting QB Trevor Lawrence took a hit to the head in the 4th, but never left the game. After the loss, head coach Doug Pederson announced that Lawrence entered concussion protocol. That puts his Week 16 status in jeopardy. Backup C.J. Beathard has a realistic chance at starting for Jacksonville in Week 16 against the Buccaneers.

Trevor Lawrence took a hit to the head on SNF in Week 15 and has entered concussion protocol


After a 6-2 start to the season, the Jaguars have gone 2-4 in their last six games. Jacksonville has just three games left in the regular season and has not clinched a playoff berth just yet. They’ve lost some tough games since the start of November and are winless in December. To make matters worse, there’s a chance that Trevor Lawrence is not available in Week 16.

If he misses their matchup vs. the Bucs due to a concussion, backup C.J. Beathard would be in line to start for Jacksonville. He’s in his sixth professional season, his third with Jacksonville. Beathard was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. The 30-year-old has started in 12 career games, but none of them have been for Jacksonville. His last start for San Francisco was in 2020.


Jacksonville will be on the road in Week 16 to face their in-state rival. the Buccaneers. At 7-7 this season, Tampa Bay is currently in first place in the NFC South. The Bucs are 3-1 in their last four games and are trending in the right direction. Jacksonville has lost their last three games in a row and could be without Trevor Lawrence in Week 16. Not ideal for the Jaguars at this point in the season. If they lose to Tampa Bay. either Indianapolis or Houston could overtake them for first in the AFC South.

