Jacksonville Jaguars: Doug Pederson has been fired after three seasons

Zach Wolpin
To finish the 2024 regular season, the Jaguars were on the road to face the Colts. It was a hard-fought game by both teams but Indianapolis won, 26-23 in OT. Jacksonville finished the season 4-13. It’s only their first losing season in the last three years. 

However, Jacksonville ended the 2023 season poorly and that carried into their start in 2024. The Jags were 2-10 through 12 games this season and the wins were not coming easily. Rumors started swirling during the season that head coach Doug Pederson was going to be fired. The 56-year-old lasted all 17 games but he was fired on Monday morning. Owner Shad Khan fired Pederson this morning and let GM Trent Baalke know he would be keeping his posistion. Jacksonville will have a new head coach in 2025.

Doug Pederson has been fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars


Before his time in the NFL as a coach, Doug Pederson was a backup QB for 10 years. Pederson played in 100 career games and made 10 starts. He played for the Packers, Eagles, Browns, and Dolphins. The 2004 season was his final year as a player. For four years, Pederson was the head coach of a high school football team. In 2009, Pederson got his start as a coach in the NFL. The former QB was with Philly for four seasons before he left to be the QB coach and eventually offensive coordinator in Kansas City.

Then, Pederson was hired ahead of the 2016 season as head coach of the Eagles. Pederson held that posistion for five seasons and was the head coach in 2017 when Philly won the Super Bowl. After the 2020 season, Pederson was fired by the Eagles and he was not a head coach in 2021. Pederson waited and was eventually hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after Uran Meyer was let go. In three seasons, Pederson was 22-29 with the Jaguars. During his first season, Jacksonville made the postseason and even won a game. The Jags haven’t been back to the playoffs since. On their roster, the Jaguars have a lot of talent but they need a head coach that can take the team to the next level. The Jets and Bears also have head coaching vacancies this offseason and there will be others.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
