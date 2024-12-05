Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence is headed to the IR and will miss the final five games of the 2024 season

In June 2024, Jaguars starting QB Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million extension. He was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has started 60 games for Jacksonville. Lawrence is 22-38 in those starts. Through 10 starts in 2024, the 25-year-old is 2-8.

The Jaguars were at home in Week 13 for their second meeting of the season with the Texans. In the second quarter, QB Trevor Lawrence scrambled to try and pick up a first down. He saw defenders in front of him and slid to avoid contact. However, Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair did not let up and made direct contact with Lawrence’s head. The QB left the game and was later ruled out with a concussion. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Lawrence is being placed on the IR and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. He’s expected to have surgery on an AC joint injury he suffered in Week 9.

Trevor Lawrence is out for the rest of the 2024 season for Jacksonville

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to have surgery to repair his significant AC joint injury in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, sources say. His season is over. Lawrence will make a full recovery for 2025. pic.twitter.com/JKuMIMjDVo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2024



At 2-10 in 2024, the Jaguars are perfectly fine with putting Trevor Lawrence on the IR. The team has a chance to have the #1 pick in the 2025 draft. They’ll take their chances in the last five games with backup Mac Jones. Trevor Lawrence is in his fourth season with Jacksonville and it’s hirs second year with a losing record. In 17 games as a rookie, Lawrence and the Jags went 3-14. However, they flipped things around in 2022 by going 9-8. His 4,113 yards and 25 passing touchdowns are still career-highs for the young QB.

With 16 starts in 2023, Lawrence went 8-8. Jacksonville finished the season 9-8 and missed the playoffs despite starting the year 8-3. The 2024 season was a massive step back for the Jaguars after two winning seasons in a row. In 10 starts this season, Trevor Lawrence threw for 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now that Lawrence is on the IR to end the year, backup Mac Jones will start the final five games for Jacksonville. They finish the season with the Titans, Jets, Raiders, Titans again, and the Colts.