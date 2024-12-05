NFL

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence is headed to the IR and will miss the final five games of the 2024 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic

In June 2024, Jaguars starting QB Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million extension. He was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has started 60 games for Jacksonville. Lawrence is 22-38 in those starts. Through 10 starts in 2024, the 25-year-old is 2-8. 

The Jaguars were at home in Week 13 for their second meeting of the season with the Texans. In the second quarter, QB Trevor Lawrence scrambled to try and pick up a first down. He saw defenders in front of him and slid to avoid contact. However, Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair did not let up and made direct contact with Lawrence’s head. The QB left the game and was later ruled out with a concussion. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Lawrence is being placed on the IR and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. He’s expected to have surgery on an AC joint injury he suffered in Week 9.

Trevor Lawrence is out for the rest of the 2024 season for Jacksonville


At 2-10 in 2024, the Jaguars are perfectly fine with putting Trevor Lawrence on the IR. The team has a chance to have the #1 pick in the 2025 draft. They’ll take their chances in the last five games with backup Mac Jones. Trevor Lawrence is in his fourth season with Jacksonville and it’s hirs second year with a losing record. In 17 games as a rookie, Lawrence and the Jags went 3-14. However, they flipped things around in 2022 by going 9-8. His 4,113 yards and 25 passing touchdowns are still career-highs for the young QB.

With 16 starts in 2023, Lawrence went 8-8. Jacksonville finished the season 9-8 and missed the playoffs despite starting the year 8-3. The 2024 season was a massive step back for the Jaguars after two winning seasons in a row. In 10 starts this season, Trevor Lawrence threw for 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now that Lawrence is on the IR to end the year, backup Mac Jones will start the final five games for Jacksonville. They finish the season with the Titans, Jets, Raiders, Titans again, and the Colts.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jaire Alexander Packers pic
NFL

LATEST What players are inactive for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024
Diontae Johnson Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ Diontae Johnson will be suspended in Week 15 for conduct detrimental to the team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens lost a tough game to the Eagles in Week 13. Baltimore is now 8-5 this season and has a strong chance of making the playoffs….

Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence is headed to the IR and will miss the final five games of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024

In June 2024, Jaguars starting QB Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million extension. He was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has started 60 games…

Detroit Lions pic
NFL
With a win in Week 14, the Detroit Lions could clinch a spot in the 2024 playoffs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 04 2024
Alex Highsmith Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers’ Alex Highsmith will return in Week 14 after missing three games with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 04 2024
Bucky Irving Bucs pic
NFL
Bucky Irving needs 268 yards in five games to finish with 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie campaign
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 04 2024
Marshon Lattimore Saints pic
NFL
Marshon Lattimore’s first game with the Commanders could be in Week 15 when they travel to New Orleans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Arrow to top