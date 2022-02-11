The return of Super Saturday means ITV Racing tips from Newbury and Warwick. Everyone’s favourite pundits and horse racing experts give their picks, so who do they fancy on the 12 February cards? With four handicaps, a Listed race and three Grade 2s on the broadcast, ITV Racing tipsters have great variety across events.

Regular panellist Matt Chapman joins the returning Ruby Walsh and fellow Irishman Frank Hickey as our three wise men this week. The latter is one of the best known horse racing traders in the industry, so there’s insight from a different perspective. Of the eight races live on ITV Racing this Saturday, 12 February, five come from Newbury.

Betfair Hurdle Day Forms Bulks of Broadcast

This is one of their big days, not least because the big betting race is the Betfair Hurdle over an extended 2m (3:35). Ruby Walsh tips something different to Hickey and Chappers on such a competitive contest. That Grade 3 handicap finishes the broadcast, so there are plenty more ITV Racing tips to consider beforehand.

Earlier on at Newbury, our industry insiders decide whether they are for or against Bravemansgame on his handicap debut in the opening contest (1:15). As if there weren’t already enough handicaps, there is another over 3m and hurdles later on (1:50). Again, don’t expect much consensus of opinion with Frank Hickey tips different to Ruby and Chapman.

Steeplechases complete the Newbury action on Super Saturday courtesy of the Denman Chase (2:25) and the Game Spirit (3:00) over a shorter distance. Two of our ITV Racing tipsters agree with one another on those races, but the verdict isn’t unanimous on either Grade 2 contest.

Sandown rematch in Kingmaker at Warwick

The Warwick tips from the pundits include the feature Kingmaker Novices Chase (2:05). This is a rematch from Sandown’s Henry VIII between Grade 1 winner Edwardstone and dual Grade 2 scorer Third Time Lucki. Matt Chapman tips are different to the Irishmen here.

We’ll touch on the ITV Racing tips NAP soon but there’s different selections in the only handicap broadcast from the West Midlands, the 2m 4f Warwick Castle Handicap Chase (3:15). The table below contains all of our experts’ picks with the best prices from top betting sites at the time of writing:

ITV Racing Tips Table & Tipsters’ Picks for Super Saturday, 12 February

Indefatigable the ITV Racing Tips NAP at Warwick

The Listed 2m 5f Warwick Mares Hurdle (1:35) is the one race where all ITV Racing tipsters agree this week. Indefatigable won this contest two years ago and is a strong favourite on horse racing betting sites to do so again despite top weight. Now a nine-year-old, Paul Webber’s star mare is no stranger to Cheltenham Festival success.

Off these terms, Indefatigable is 1lb and upwards clear of just three rivals. She has entries at the big meeting in both the Mares Hurdle and Stayers Hurdle. In order to justify Cheltenham odds of 16/1 for the form, Indefatigable must win this. She won a Grade 2 at Wetherby over further earlier in the season, so clearly retains plenty of ability.

The form of her neck second at Cheltenham last time out has been advertised by the winner, Martello Sky, who went in again in a Listed race at Sandown in January. Indefatigable is a 5/6 chance with 888Sport to go one better at a track where she has scored before.

