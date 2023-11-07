Soccer

“It is a little bit similar to Nunez last season” – Jamie Carragher Compares Manchester United Star Rasmus Hojlund’s Struggles With Liverpool Ace

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has talked about Rasmus Hojlund’s performances in his debut season at Manchester United, drawing parallels with Reds star Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United signed Denmark international Hojlund for a massive €75 million ($80.22 million) fee from Atalanta BC in August. The young Dane has shown some flashes of brilliance, but he has yet to establish himself as a regular goal-getter. Playing 13 games in all competitions, Hojlund has scored thrice, with all of those coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Carragher Believes Rashford & Fernandes’ Poor Form Is Hurting Manchester United Newboy Hojlund

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said that Rashford and Fernandes’ poor form has also hurt Hojlund, as the 20-year-old has not been getting meaningful chances to convert.

The former defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

I think a clear problem as well is because Manchester United are struggling and Rashford hasn’t scored too many, or Fernandes, they’re desperate to sort of score goals, so they’ve got that mindset. 

They have got that mindset going into games, so that is not helping him [Hojlund].”

Carragher then compared Hojlund’s situation with Nunez’s, who also drew criticism for failing to find the back of the net. He concluded by saying:

It is a little bit similar to Nunez last season. There are certainly things there that you like, and they certainly look promising. It is just whether he can kick into gear and end up getting them goals.”

Liverpool Star Nunez Has Improved A Lot In The Last Year

Like Manchester United, Liverpool, too spent a mini fortune to sign Nunez from Benfica last summer. And same as Hojlund, Nunez struggled to find his footing in England. The Uruguay international’s finishing was mediocre at best, with them managing to score just 15 times and provide four assists in 42 matches in all competitions.

The Uruguay international still needs to work a lot on his finishing, but his overall gameplay has improved quite noticeably over the last year. Nunez, who can operate on the left wing as well as in a central position, has featured in 15 games so far across competitions, pitching in with seven goals and five assists. If Hojlund manages to follow in his footsteps, United could have a world-beater on their hands.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
