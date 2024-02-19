Soccer

“It has been an about-turn” – Gary Neville Hails Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS For Breathing Life Into Struggling Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lauded United’s minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group for adding a dash of positivity to the Red Devils’ squad.

Manchester United Are Now One Of The Most In-Form Teams In Premier League

On Sunday (February 18), Manchester United secured a 2-1 win over Luton Town, courtesy of a stellar brace from youngster Rasmus Hojlund. The victory at Kenilworth Road marked Erik ten Hag’s side’s fourth on the bounce. They are currently unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

The Mancunians, who endured a disastrous start to the season, are currently only five points away from a top-four slot. If they keep up the momentum, it will not be surprising if they leapfrog inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur and wobbly Aston Villa in the Premier League rankings in the coming months.

Neville Hails Ratcliffe For Revitalizing Man United

United announced Ratcliffe and INEOS as their new shareholders back in December. The Premier League officially approved the deal following an independent review earlier this week. The British billionaire and his company will now oversee all things soccer at United, and Neville believes, the shakeup has been responsible for the club’s change of fortunes.

Neville thinks Ratcliffe has made it clear that everyone is playing for his future. This has compelled them to leave their all on the pitch, thus improving the team’s performance. The Englishman told reporters (via GOAL):

The turn in Manchester United’s fortunes has coincided at the point where Jim Ratcliffe came in. I think it might be a little bit of a coincidence. You remember that second 45 minutes against Aston Villa on Boxing Day which damaged Villa. The two Manchester United games will really damage Unai Emery because they played really well in both games.

They hammered United in the first half. United were breathtaking in that second half, that was Jim Ratcliffe’s first game as it were as he’d been announced on Christmas Eve. It has been an about-turn. I think what Jim Ratcliffe has done, he’s come in and said to all of them, I’m looking at every single one of you lot. You’re all playing for your future.”

Manchester United are currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League rankings. They will return to league action with a bout against Fulham on Saturday (February 24).

