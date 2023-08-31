NFL

Is Aaron Rodgers Creating Beef Between The Jets And The Giants?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz r1217922 1296x729 16 9
rsz r1217922 1296x729 16 9

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets took on their local foes in the final game of the 2023 preseason as they took on the New York Giants last weekend. The focus was of course on Aaron Rodgers, who was playing in his first preseason game since 2018. His time was limited, as he attempted just 8 passes, but he completed five of them and even found the end zone for his first unofficial touchdown in his new uniform.

Aaron Rodgers Throws Shade At The Giants Yet Again

But it was after the game, when the mic’d up sounds from the game were released via Hard Knocks, that the real headlines were made. On one of Rodger’s pass attempts, Giants defender Jihad Ward came in a bit late after the pass and gave Rodgers a nudge that pushed him back a couple of steps.

Rodgers took exception to the physicality, and the two began jawing at each other. The microphones picked up the verbal back and forth, in which Rodgers told Ward that he didn’t know who he was. A few plays later, Rodgers found the end zone and then found Ward while he was celebrating. He had a few more words for him before running to the sideline.

It seems as though Aaron Rodgers has added even more fuel to the fire. On the most recent and final episode of Hard Knocks, Rodgers referred to Met Life Stadium as “Jet Life Stadium”.

Giants Should Have October 29th Game Circled

The facility is shared by both teams. Sitting in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets and Giants play their home games on the same turf. There hasn’t been much of a rivalry between the two sides, and they have appeared to share a joint place of business with no issues in the past.

But there are Giants players who have been rubbed the wrong way by Rodgers’ comments. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard had the following response:

That’s what he called it? Jet Life Stadium? If that’s how he feels then that’s cool. I don’t feel that way. Obviously. I feel like when we step on the turf that’s our home, we want to protect it.

The Giants are certainly looking to stay out of the shadow of Rodgers and the Jets this coming season, though it will be difficult given the hoopla and hype surrounding the situation.

The two sides will meet on October 29th.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 12436889860
NFL

LATEST NFL Salaries: Who Are The Highest Paid Tight Ends In Football?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  29min
USATSI 21101632 168397130 lowres
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase Strong Betting Favorite To Have Most Receiving TDs In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the betting favorite to record the most receiving touchdowns in the 2023 NFL regular season. Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors…

Comeback Player of the Year Odds
NFL
Damar Hamlin Odds-On For Comeback Player of the Year Following Cardiac Arrest Scare
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h

This particular award is all about overcoming adversity, whether it be absence through injury, or perhaps being dropped by a team and unexpectedly returning to form a year later. Although…

Devon Achane Dolphins pic 1
NFL
Devon Achane has a chance for an expanded role after Jeff Wilson was placed on the IR to begin the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 19677529 168397130 lowres
NFL
Myles Garrett Predicted To Record The Most Sacks In 2023 NFL Regular Season
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Trevis Gipson Bears pic
NFL
After being cut by the Bears, Trevis Gipson is signing with the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
nfl teams new1
NFL
NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Money Line Odds & Betting Trends
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top