Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets took on their local foes in the final game of the 2023 preseason as they took on the New York Giants last weekend. The focus was of course on Aaron Rodgers, who was playing in his first preseason game since 2018. His time was limited, as he attempted just 8 passes, but he completed five of them and even found the end zone for his first unofficial touchdown in his new uniform.

Aaron Rodgers Throws Shade At The Giants Yet Again

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers called the stadium shared by the Giants and Jets “Jet Life Stadium” instead of “Met Life Stadium” on hard knocks#Giants WR Sterling Shepard doesn’t appear to be a fan of that, he told @PLeonardNYDN: “That’s what he called it? Jet Life… pic.twitter.com/v0KR7UEdOa — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 31, 2023

But it was after the game, when the mic’d up sounds from the game were released via Hard Knocks, that the real headlines were made. On one of Rodger’s pass attempts, Giants defender Jihad Ward came in a bit late after the pass and gave Rodgers a nudge that pushed him back a couple of steps.

Rodgers took exception to the physicality, and the two began jawing at each other. The microphones picked up the verbal back and forth, in which Rodgers told Ward that he didn’t know who he was. A few plays later, Rodgers found the end zone and then found Ward while he was celebrating. He had a few more words for him before running to the sideline.

It seems as though Aaron Rodgers has added even more fuel to the fire. On the most recent and final episode of Hard Knocks, Rodgers referred to Met Life Stadium as “Jet Life Stadium”.

Giants Should Have October 29th Game Circled

Aaron Rodgers knows “I don’t know who you are” is a chirp you can’t come back from pic.twitter.com/AtpgJP5NAa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2023

The facility is shared by both teams. Sitting in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets and Giants play their home games on the same turf. There hasn’t been much of a rivalry between the two sides, and they have appeared to share a joint place of business with no issues in the past.

But there are Giants players who have been rubbed the wrong way by Rodgers’ comments. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard had the following response:

That’s what he called it? Jet Life Stadium? If that’s how he feels then that’s cool. I don’t feel that way. Obviously. I feel like when we step on the turf that’s our home, we want to protect it.

The Giants are certainly looking to stay out of the shadow of Rodgers and the Jets this coming season, though it will be difficult given the hoopla and hype surrounding the situation.

The two sides will meet on October 29th.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like