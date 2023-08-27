NFL Predictions: New York Jets Will Miss The Playoffs In 2023

The New York Jets have been the most talked about team of the off-season, and for good reason. The arrival of Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple gives the team true hope for a Super Bowl this coming year and beyond, and there is plenty of hype surrounding the 2023 campaign.

NFL: 3 Bold Predictions For The New York Jets In 2023

Aaron Rodgers in a #Jets uniform, coming out of the tunnel The moment is Here And it’s so beautiful 🥹

pic.twitter.com/BzorZhsRq5 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 26, 2023

But are they for real? Behind the hype is a series of question marks, and Robert Saleh’s team will be out to prove people wrong all season long. Here are three bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season for the New York Jets.

1. Defense Hold Up Their End Of The Bargain

The strong point for the Jets in 2022 was the young and dominant defense. They ranked 4th in both fewest points and yards allowed, thanks in large part to their top-rated pass defense. They’ll be a year older with another offseason of experience under their belts, and they’ll look to be even better this coming year. Quinnen Williams had an All-Pro year and was rewarded handsomely over the summer, and Sauce Gardner was the first rookie cornerback to make First Team All-Pro since Ronnie Lott.

2. Rodgers Plays In Less Than 14 Games

Much of the success of the upcoming season rests, of course, on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers. He is the best quarterback to ever put on a Jets uniform, and expectations went through the roof upon his acquisition. But how much of Rodgers are we going to see?

Aside from two seasons in which he dealt with injuries, Rodgers has been something of an Iron Man. He has missed just one game in the last five seasons, winning two MVPs in that span. But he will turn 40 years old during the season, and there are very few quarterbacks who have been able to remain healthy for a full season at such an advanced age. Given the reported issues with the Jets’ offensive line, he might have trouble staying upright in 2023.

While we’re not predicting injury, seeing Zach Wilson receive a handful of starts during the year would not be the most surprising thing.

Coach Saleh on the defense: “They’re ready.” Agreed, Coach. pic.twitter.com/p8Hr8e8lFC — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2023

3. Jets Miss The Playoffs All Together

The AFC is loaded this coming year, and the New York Jets will certainly be one of the teams that is in the mix for the playoffs. But they are anything but a shoo-in, and have question marks despite the hype surrounding them. It begins with Rodgers, who is in a new place for the first time, and is coming off of the worst season of his NFL career. He’ll need to bounce back in a big way in order for the Jets to have a chance at a Super Bowl, but they might not even qualify for the postseason.

It is more a testament to how loaded the AFC is, and especially their own division. The Bills are of course the class of the AFC East, and the Dolphins look to be the strongest they’ve been in over two decades. The Jets will play 6 total games against them and the Patriots, two of them coming within the first three weeks of the season. Getting out of the gates on the right foot will be imperative, as they have the Bills, Cowboys, Patriots, and Chiefs on their schedule for the first four weeks.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like