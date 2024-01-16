Soccer

Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, Beats Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland Once Again

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lionel Messi Has Won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023
Lionel Messi Has Won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023

On Monday night (January 15), Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2023. The Argentinian has now become the first player in history to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award thrice, with him also taking home the prestigious accolade in 2019 and 2022.

Lionel Messi Narrowly Beat Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner snatched his eighth FIFA Player of the Year (POTY) by the narrowest of margins on Monday. Recognizing the most exceptional performers in soccer between December 19, 2022, and August 20, 2023, national team coaches, captains, expert journalists, and supporters cast their votes.

Messi received 476 points from coaches, 677 points from international captains, 315 points from media, and a whopping 613,293 fan points. Factoring it all, Messi’s total stood at 48 Scoring points. Haaland, meanwhile, got 541 points from coaches, 557 points from captains of international teams, 729 points from journalists, and 365,893 points from fan votes. His Scoring points total was also 48. The number of first-choice nominations from international captains ultimately broke the deadlock, with most skippers putting the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner ahead of the 2022-23 Treble winner.

Since Messi’s FIFA World Cup heroics did not play a part in this year’s The Best FIFA Men’s Player Awards, his win has come as a surprise to many. During the voting period, Messi won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), amassing 16 goals and 16 assists in 32 games throughout the season. He then took his talents to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, scoring 10 goals and providing an assist to propel them to Leagues Cup glory.

The Norwegian sharpshooter, on the other hand, won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup with Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, finishing as the top scorer in both the Premier League and the Champions League. The 23-year-old scored 36 goals in 35 English top-flight games and netted 12 times in 11 matches in the European competition.

Messi Makes MLS History With The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Win

Messi’s victory on Monday saw him create history in MLS, with him becoming the first-ever player to win the FIFA POTY while playing in the league. The former Barcelona superstar was not there to receive the award in London, as he stayed back in Miami to prepare for the upcoming MLS season. But he will celebrate the win with his fans in America when Vice City play the El Salvador national team on Friday (January 18).

Inter Miami will begin their MLS campaign on February 21 against Real Salt Lake but are scheduled to play quite a few friendlies in the coming month. The most anticipated of them all is of course the clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on February 1.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Has Won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023
Soccer

LATEST Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, Beats Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland Once Again

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer Rumor: Blues Could Target UEFA Champions League-Winning Strikers To Solve Goalscoring Woes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024

Chelsea could reportedly try to sign either Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema or Al-Ahli center-forward Roberto Firmino to address their lack of goals in the January transfer window. Both players joined…

Manchester United Target Karim Benzema Is One Of The Highest-Paid Athletes In The World
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Karim Benzema’s Saudi Future Amid Manchester United Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia and wants to follow Jordan Henderson back to Europe. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has played the reports…

PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer
Former PSG Manager Backs Kylian Mbappe To Make Unexpected Transfer Decision Amid Real Madrid & Liverpool Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Bagged 3 Trebles In 2023
Soccer
“It is in danger” – Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane To Break Sensational Bundesliga Record In Debut Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Liverpool and Arsenal Managers
Soccer
“I think if they keep the players fit, they’re an absolute certainty [for Champions League]” – Gary Neville Names Premier League Side That Could Finish Ahead Of Liverpool & Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Lionel Messi Of Barcelona And Cristiano Ronaldo Of Real Madrid
Soccer
El Clasico Legends: 10 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top