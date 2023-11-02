Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has vowed to pull the club out of their ongoing slump, declaring that he has no intention of throwing in the towel.

Manchester United fell to their second consecutive defeat on Wednesday night (November 1), losing 3-0 to Newcastle United in the Round-Of-16 of the Carabao Cup. It marked United’s fifth defeat at Old Trafford this season — their worst return since 1930. Amid United’s abysmal run, calls have been made for Ten Hag’s dismissal, but the Dutchman believes he is still the man for the job.

Ten Hag Takes Responsibility For Manchester United ‘Setbacks’

Speaking to the press after United’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United, Ten Hag hinted he needed enough time to improve the situation. The former Ajax manager said (via Irish Times):

“So I am a fighter and I know it is not always going to go up and we have a lot of setbacks this season. But also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

“I have said that before. I know when there are setbacks but even then you have to get results. Sunday [3-0 against Manchester City] [and] tonight was far from that so we have to do things right at a certain level, the minimum level to win games.”

‘Fighter’ Ten Hag Claims He Is Good Enough For Old Trafford Job

Some pundits believe the Dutch tactician is out of his depth at Old Trafford, but Ten Hag is not one to doubt himself.

On the topic, he added:

“I understand it when the results are not there it is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place. I take responsibility for it.

“I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.”

Having won five and lost five of their first 10 Premier League games this season, Manchester United are currently in eighth place in the league standings. They have also been poor in the UEFA Champions League, toiling in third place after losing two of their three Group A fixtures.