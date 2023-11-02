Soccer

“I Am A Fighter” – Erik Ten Hag Vouches To Turn Manchester United’s Fortunes Around After Carabao Cup Exit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has vowed to pull the club out of their ongoing slump, declaring that he has no intention of throwing in the towel.

Manchester United fell to their second consecutive defeat on Wednesday night (November 1), losing 3-0 to Newcastle United in the Round-Of-16 of the Carabao Cup. It marked United’s fifth defeat at Old Trafford this season — their worst return since 1930. Amid United’s abysmal run, calls have been made for Ten Hag’s dismissal, but the Dutchman believes he is still the man for the job.

Ten Hag Takes Responsibility For Manchester United ‘Setbacks’

Speaking to the press after United’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United, Ten Hag hinted he needed enough time to improve the situation. The former Ajax manager said (via Irish Times):

So I am a fighter and I know it is not always going to go up and we have a lot of setbacks this season. But also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

I have said that before. I know when there are setbacks but even then you have to get results. Sunday [3-0 against Manchester City] [and] tonight was far from that so we have to do things right at a certain level, the minimum level to win games.

‘Fighter’ Ten Hag Claims He Is Good Enough For Old Trafford Job

Some pundits believe the Dutch tactician is out of his depth at Old Trafford, but Ten Hag is not one to doubt himself.

On the topic, he added:

I understand it when the results are not there it is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place. I take responsibility for it.

I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.

Having won five and lost five of their first 10 Premier League games this season, Manchester United are currently in eighth place in the league standings. They have also been poor in the UEFA Champions League, toiling in third place after losing two of their three Group A fixtures.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer

LATEST “Liverpool will know it’s coming” – Gabby Agbonlahor Claims Reds Will Lose Key Player In 2024

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
Soccer
“I Am A Fighter” – Erik Ten Hag Vouches To Turn Manchester United’s Fortunes Around After Carabao Cup Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has vowed to pull the club out of their ongoing slump, declaring that he has no intention of throwing in the towel. Manchester United…

Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Issues Interesting Update On Rumored Blues Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Rayan Cherki is going through a tough time at Lyon but does not think Chelsea are in the running for the attacking…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Will Have To Pay £15 Million To Sack Under-Fire Coach Erik Ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Arsenal Lost To West Ham United
Soccer
Carabao Cup: Arsenal Produce Worst Performance Of The Season In Embarrassing West Ham United Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
5 Shortest Managerial Stints At Manchester United In The Last 100 Years
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Sergio Ramos Red Card
Soccer
10 Players With Most Red Cards In The 21st Century: Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8h
Arrow to top