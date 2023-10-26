Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Newcastle United are planning to sign a replacement for Sandro Tonali as soon as the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Sandro Tonali Facing A Long Time Out On The Sidelines

Over the last few days, Newcastle United midfielder Tonali has dominated the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. According to reports, Tonali has been slapped with a 10-month ban for breaching Italian betting regulations. According to the aforementioned source, Tonali’s lawyers held meetings with Italy’s federal prosecutors on Wednesday (October 25) to work out a plea deal.

The player’s alleged offenses, which include using a prohibited gambling website and betting on his former team AC Milan, carry a mandatory three-year ban. However, there is room for a reduction in sentence on account of cooperation, admission of guilt, and willingness to attend counseling sessions. Tonali has reportedly been very supportive and is currently seeking help from professionals, with his agent publicly branding him a “gambling addict.”

A verdict arrived on Thursday (October 26), confirming a 10-month ban for Tonali, meaning Newcastle United will be without the 23-year-old midfielder for as long as next August. Of course, given the breakneck competition in the Premier League, Eddie Howe’s side cannot afford to play without one of their main players in midfield for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Romano Reveals Newcastle United’s Plans For Tonali

To cope with the Tonali conundrum, Newcastle will look to bring in a competent replacement in the January transfer window, but the ideal candidate is yet to be finalized.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote:

“We start today’s column with important news on Sandro Tonali – it has been confirmed that the Newcastle and Italian national team midfielder will be banned and suspended for ten months.

“The decision has been made – we’re just waiting now for the final formal steps, but Tonali’s season is over. He can’t play football for the next ten months, so he will not be at the Euros with Italy in what is undoubtedly a big personal blow for him. It is also a big blow for Newcastle, who will now look for a new midfielder in the January transfer window.”

Tonali, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the summer, has played 12 games for the club in all competitions, scoring once. His contract with the club runs until June 2028.