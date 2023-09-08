Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland is finally upon us. The pair of UFC superstars will face-off in the octagon this weekend for the UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 293. But just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Purses

A compelling UFC card goes down on Saturday night as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland clash at UFC 293 for the UFC Middleweight Title. UFC fans are in for a treat as Adesanya vs Strickland headlined this huge UFC 293 pay-per-view show from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for the bout, with a career-high payday expected for the challenger. For Israel Adesanya, he is set to earn a guaranteed $1 million for this fight alone. That is just his guaranteed purse, with a potential of another $1.5m+ in bonuses depending on the PPV buys, gate and whether he wins the fight (source: insidesport.in).

For ‘Tarzan’, he is expected to earn upward of $542,000 for this fight against ‘The Last Stylebender’. This is the biggest purse of his career and it could of course increase too if he is successful. If Strickland wins the fight, adding his share of the PPV to his purse, the California man could make somewhere in the region of an additional half-a-million-dollars (source: insidesport.in).

Both men are set to earn a fortune, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive a different fight purse depending on who has their hand raised. As you can probably expect, it is likely that Israel Adesanya will earn far more if he is to win than if the challenger claims victory this Saturday.

If Israel Adesanya wins, his fight purse could be heavily enhanced, that is for sure. Adesanya’s base fight purse is said to be exactly $1 million, regardless of whether he wins or loses the bout. Up to $2.5 million could be put into the 34-year-old’s bank account come Monday morning with his various endorsement deals, a potential win bonus and the lion share of the pay-per-view.

If it’s Sean Strickland who gets his hand raised at the end of the fight, he too could earn far more money than his official fight purse states. The UFC middleweight contender is expected to earn $500,000 for the fight alone, with a further $500,000 up for grabs if he wins the fight, his PPV share and money from sponsors. What an incentive that is!

Best UFC 293 Free Bets & Betting Offers

How Much Will The Adesanya vs Strickland Winner Make?

The winner of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight is set to earn an extremely lucrative purse. As we have previously alluded to, the winner of this fight with receive an additional bonus on top of what they’ve already earned from their fight purse, sponsors and pay-per-view share.

Of course, Strickland is earning a lot more than usual as he is fighting the champion and one of the best 185-pound fighters of all time. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is also earning another lucrative paycheque due to this being his tenth successive UFC title fight, as well as being a Top 5 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

So, after the final bell sounds and the pair are eagerly await the result of the fight, unless of course either man wins the fight via knockout/submission, there is an additional $100,000 on the line for the winner. Yes, that’s right. The winner of Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland will get an extra $100,000 on top of their fight purse should they get their hand raised.

Talk about an added incentive to win a fight!

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Other Content You May Like