UFC 293 is almost upon us as the UFC Middleweight Title is on the line this weekend in Sydney, Australia. That’s right, Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland is finally here. UFC fans all around the world super excited for the bout, which headlines a stellar card from the Qudos Bank Arena this weekend.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Adesanya vs Strickland title fight at UFC 293. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this is a truly compelling fight and looks like a tough test for ‘The Last Stylebender’, despite the best US betting apps heavily favoring Israel Adesanya. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists at 185-pounds!

Can Israel Adesanya ad yet another UFC title fight victory to his resumé? Will Sean Strickland pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history and become champion? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Preview

A stellar main event for this UFC 293 card sees a huge UFC title fight with Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland taking centre stage in Sydney, Australia. This fight is for the UFC Middleweight Title, which Adesanya won back last time out with his sensational KO victory over bitter rival Alex Pereira.

This is a truly compelling 185-pound match-up as two of the best middleweight’s on the planet battle it out for UFC gold. Adesanya is widely regarded as one of the best middleweight fighters of all time, and will be looking to further cement his legacy with another highlight reel knockout this weekend.

In Israel Adesanya you have a man who has won seven UFC title fights. Not only that, but he has competed in nine straight UFC title fights at both middleweight and up at light-heavyweight. He has beaten the likes of Alex Pereira, Robert Whittaker twice, Yoel Romero, Jared Cannonier and the great Anderson Silva to name but a few fighters during his stellar UFC career.

On the other side of the octagon, you have Sean Strickland. He comes into this fight off back-to-back victories, looking to upset the apple cart and become UFC champion in his first shot at gold. The California man is the big underdog with the best US sportsbooks, presenting some huge value when selecting your UFC 293 bets.

Can Israel Adesanya claim an eighth UFC Middleweight Title victory and cement himself as the best 185-pound fighter of all time? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down this Saturday night at UFC 293 from Sydney, Australia – it is simply not to be missed!

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Prediction

Israel Adesanya comes into this UFC 293 main event as the relatively heavy betting favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has competed in nine UFC title fights and has won seven UFC Middleweight Title fights.

The main event fight at UFC 293 between Adesanya and Strickland will be a compelling watch for as long as it lasts. Both of these fighters are clinical finishers at 185-pounds, with 27 combined knockouts on their records. Adesanya is of course the standout fighter here, and here at SportsLens we believe he will show that on fight night.

If Adesanya is anywhere near his best here, he should win the fight with relative ease. He is better in every department than the California man, as well as having that championship level experience for several years now. His pedigree and attributes at the top level are proven, and not many people can stop him when he’s on song.

Although here at SportsLens we believe the fight could end via knockout in the first couple of rounds, we are playing it safe for our first prediction and backing Adesanya to just win this fight by KO/TKO outright. ‘Izzy’ has won 16 of his 26 fights in MMA via knockout, and we can see that becoming 17 this weekend.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Prediction: Israel Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO @ +110 with BetOnline

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this UFC 293 main event showdown from the Qudos Bank Arena this weekend is that Israel Adesanya will win this fight via KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +275 for this outcome.

As we have previously alluded to, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has secured 16 knockout wins in his 24 MMA victories to date. Of these 16 knockout victories, each and every one of them have come in the opening two rounds of the fight.

Strickland is too easy to hit, hence why we can see Adesanya getting to Strickland at some stage during the first two rounds before finishing it in spectacular fashion once again. Strickland has been stopped twice in his five defeats, against fighters who aren’t as complete and emphatic as Israel Adesanya.

Here at SportsLens we can see Adesanya getting to Strickland during the first two rounds before ending it via knockout. We are supremely confident in an Israel Adesanya stoppage in Rounds 1-2 for this UFC Middleweight Title fight.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Best Bet: Israel Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +275 with BetOnline

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Adesanya vs Strickland UFC 293 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Israel Adesanya to Win @ -600

Israel Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO @ +110

Sean Strickland to Win @ +450

Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +900

Draw @ +6600

When Is UFC 293?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 11.30PM EST, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Middleweight Title clash live from the Sydney Super Dome on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Israel Adesanya — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Middleweight Champion

Age: 34

Country: New Zealand/Nigeria

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 26-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 16

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 8

Sean Strickland — Record and Bio

Rank: #5 UFC Middleweight

Age: 32

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 32-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 12

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia on Saturday night at UFC 293. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Israel Adesanya (c) vs Sean Strickland Middleweight 5 Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 3 Manul Kape vs Felipe dos Santos Flyweight 3 Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane Heavyweight 3 Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj Light-Heavyweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un Light-Heavyweight 3 Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal Featherweight 3 Jamie Millarkey vs John Makdessi Lightweight 3 Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quiñones Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Mike Mathetha vs Charlie Radtke Welterweight 3 Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda Featherweight 3 Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 3

