Santa Anita Park is set to host the Breeders’ Cup 2023 this week. But just how many times have Santa Anita hosted the Breeders’ Cup in the past? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Breeders’ Cup history at Santa Anita Park, California.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details



📅 Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)

🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita, California

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds (Breeders' Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

How Many Times Has Santa Anita Hosted The Breeders’ Cup?

Santa Anita Park in California takes center stage this weekend as it hosts the Breeders’ Cup 2023. The Breeder’s Cup is set to take place across two days (Friday November 3 and Saturday November 4) at Santa Anita.

Santa Anita Park first hosted the Breeders’ Cup way back in 1986 in what was just the third renewal of the meeting. Since then, the racecourse has hosted the Breeders’ Cup a further ten times. This means that the Breeders’ Cup 2023 is being staged at Santa Anita Park for the 11th time in history.

This makes the horse racing track famous for hosting the event the most times. Santa Anita is also the only venue to have staged the horse racing world championships three years in a row (2012-2014).

Throughout the two days of Breeders’ Cup 2023 action, there is a total of 14 races taking place. These 14 races are spread across both days, with five on Friday and nine on Saturday. The famous Breeders’ Cup Classic takes center stage at 3:40pm EST on Saturday in what is the biggest race of the entire weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the Breeders' Cup, check out our full Breeders' Cup 2023 guide – including racetrack, race order and post times.

Santa Anita is also based in California, where are there are still gambling state restrictions in place.

Santa Anita Set To Host 11th Breeders’ Cup This Weekend

See below the list of US tracks that have hosted the Breeders’ Cup, with the Santa Anita years in bold. The Breeders’ Cup 2023 marks the 11th year that Santa Anita Park has hosted the biggest racing event on US soil.

2024 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

2023 − Santa Anita Park

2022 − Keeneland

2021 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

2020 − Keeneland

2019 – Santa Anita Park

2018 – Churchill Downs

2017 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

2016 − Santa Anita Park

2015 − Keeneland

2014 – Santa Anita Park

2013 – Santa Anita Park

2012 – Santa Anita Park

2011 – Churchill Downs

2010 – Churchill Downs

2009 – Santa Anita Park

2008 – Santa Anita Park

2007 – Monmouth Park

2006 – Churchill Downs

2005 – Belmont Park

2004 – Lone Star Park

2003 – Santa Anita Park

2002 – Arlington Park

2001 – Belmont Park

2000 – Churchill Downs

1999 – Gulfstream Park

1998 – Churchill Downs

1997 – Hollywood Park

1996 – Woodbine

1995 – Belmont Park

1994 – Churchill Downs

1993 – Santa Anita Park

1992 – Gulfstream Park

1991 – Churchill Downs

1990 – Belmont Park

1989 – Gulfstream Park

1988 – Churchill Downs

1987 – Hollywood Park

1986 – Santa Anita Park

1985 – Aqueduct

1984 – Hollywood Park

