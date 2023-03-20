NFL

Houston Texans Sign Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary

Owen Jones
The Houston Texans have signed former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary to one-year deals.

 

This deal is seen as a prove it deal for Schultz after a decent year last year in Dallas. Schultz caught 57 passes for 577 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2022 NFL season. Some of his reduced production prior to two seasons ago was the quarterback play. Dak Prescott seemingly had more chemistry with Schultz than backup Cooper Rush. Prescott missed almost half of the season with a broken thumb he suffered in week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schultz will now project be the number one target for whoever the quarterback is for the Houston Texans after wide receiver Brandon Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans also signed former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary to a one-year deal.

 

This deal is worth up to $3.75 million. Singletary was drafted by the Bills in the third round in the 2019 NFL draft. Last season, in 16 games Singletary had 819 yards rushing averaging 4.6 yards per carry with 5 touchdowns.

Singletary now joins running back Dameon Pierce who was one of the better rookie running backs in last year’s draft class. It will be interesting to see how that backfield tandem will work out for Houston.

These offensive additions are much needed for one of the worst offenses in the NFL, so it is a step in the right direction for this team. Whatever rookie QB they draft will certainly benefit from these offensive additions. Despite this, the Houston Texans are not seen as favorites to win the AFC South according to Texas sportsbooks.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
