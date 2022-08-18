Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat track and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from York, Stratford and Chepstow get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Killarney, Fontwell and Leicester get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Stratford, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.05pm at Killarney.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Stratford, Chepstow, Killarney, Fontwell and Leicester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – DARE TO HOPE @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 2.25 York



Our NAP of the day comes at a slightly bigger price, where we have selected Dare To Hope for trainer Richard Fahey to win this Class 2 race over the six furlong trip.

This 2-year-old colt comes here in decent form, with a win and two runner-up finishes in his last four starts. Last time out Dare To Hope came second in a Class 3 Handicap over the same trip as today, where he finished 2 lengths behind Catch The Paddy running off a mark of 9st 9lbs.

Dare To Hope runs off seven-pounds lower than that today, which should stand him in good stead to claim yet another win and make it back-to-back wins here with jockey Oisin Orr on board.

NEXT BEST – MAGICAL LAGOON @ 15/2 with Bet UK – 3.35 York

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second day of racing at the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse, where we have selected Magical Lagoon to triumph here in the Yorkshire Oaks for the Harrington yard with jockey Shane Foley in the saddle for this Class 1, Group 1 stellar race over the 1m3f188y distance.

This 3-year-old filly boasts some highly impressive form of late, including three wins and a runner-up finish in her last five starts. Her only bad result was a 7th place finish in a race which was just too short for her, but since stepping up to a similar trip as today’s race, Magical Lagoon has looked nearly unstoppable.

Has won a Class 1 at Ascot in the Ribblesdale Stakes in June off a mark of 9st 2lbs, which is two-pounds heavier than what she runs off today. Magical Lagoon has every chance here and should go really well.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Stratford, Chepstow, Killarney, Fontwell and Leicester on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 41 races:

York Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Lady Hollywood @ 11/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Dare To Hope (NB) @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Northern Express @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Magical Lagoon (NAP) @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Haskoy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Indian Dream @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Adaay In Asia @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Gold Wing @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Sea Prince @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.05 Tiger Orchid @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.40 La Domaniale @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.15 Durragh @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.50 Judge Earle @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Spy Lady @ 6/5 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Clipsham Gold @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.15 Alyara @ 8/11 with Bet UK

2.50 Flyawaydream @ 4/6 with Bet UK

3.25 Iconic Knight @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Darcy’s Rock @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Secret Handsheikh @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Killarney Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Approaching Bear @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Confident Star @ 17/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Benitoite @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Jaafel @ 17/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Angel’s Trumpet @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.05 Herring Island @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.35 Barometer @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.05 The Shunter @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Ragamuffin @ 6/5 with Bet UK

5.25 Getaway Cory @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.55 Fit For Fight @ 16/1 with Bet UK

6.25 Hayedo @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Graffiti @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.25 Jubilympics @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Saywhatyouwant @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Tyrone’s Poppy @ EVS with Bet UK

5.45 Shaladar @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.15 On The Pulse @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Jungle Time @ 17/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Control @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Mrs Meader @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change