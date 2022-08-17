We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our York racing tips this Thursday as the 4-day 2022 Ebor Festival continues into its second day with another five LIVE races being shown on ITV racing. Plenty to look forward to again, with the Group One Yorkshire Oaks (3:35) the feature contest of the afternoon, where the prolific winner Alpinista heads the betting.



To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the York Ebor Festial LIVE races on Thursday 18th Aug.

York Racing Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Thursday 18th Aug 2022

2022 York Ebor Festival Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Thurs 18th Aug 22



1.50 – Skybet Lowther Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 6f ITV

19/20 – Had won over 5 or 6f before

19/20 – Had won at least once before

18/20 – Had 2 or more previous runs that season

18/20 – Had not run at York before

16/20 – Won by a Jan, Feb or March foal

15/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

15/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 14/20 – Drawn in stall 4 or higher

14/20 – Won last time out

7/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Trained by the Richard Hannon yard

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Favourite backers can get off to a good start in the opening York race on day two with the unbeaten DRAMATISED @ 10/11 with 888Sport. This promising 2 year-old filly won on debut at HQ and backed that up by landing the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.

The Burke camp have freshened her up since with 2 months off, while her win last time actually also came with the jockey having dropped his whip. The step up to 6f for the first time should also be fine based on how she’s been finishing her races.

Mawj, for Godolphin, looks the one to give the pick most to think about, while with the Hannon yard having a fair record in this race their MIAMI GIRL (e/w) @ 28/1 with 888Sport is taken to outrun her odds. She was 4 3/4 lengths behind Dramatised at Ascot, but has since won at Windsor, and looks the sort to improve for the step up to 6f.

2.25 – Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes (CLASS 2) (2yo) 6f ITV

19/20 – Had 1 or 2 career wins to their name

19/20 – Had 2 or more career runs

17/20 – Foaled in Feb or later

18/20 – Winning distance 2 lengths or less

14/20 – Foaled in Feb or March

14/20 – Placed favourites

13/20 – Won from stall 10 or higher

8/20 – Winning favourites

4/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon (4 of last 6 winners)

2/20 – Trained by Tim Easterby

2/20 – Trained by Kevin Ryan

2/20 – Trained by Richard Fahey

0/20 – Placed horses from stall 1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Top prize on offer for these 2 year-olds, so no shock to see a really competitive contest. But this has been a race the Richard Hannon yard love to target – winning 4 of the last 6 – so their SHOULDVEBEENARING @ 7/2 with 888Sport gets the verdict. This juvenile ran well behind the speedy Rockey Rodney on debut and improved on that to win next time out at Ripon when upped to this 6f trip. Looks the sort to have more in the locker, while it’s interesting connections haven’t run him in the last 3 months – likely with this race in mind and to keep him fresh and unexposed.

The Easterby yard has also won this prize in recent years and run Hardy Angel, Northcliff and Vince Le Prince, while Kevin Ryan (Washington Heights, Revision) and Richard Fahey (Dare To Hope) are other stables to respect in this contest.



3.00 – Clipper Logistics Stakes (Handicap) Cl2 1m ITV

18/19 – Had won 2 or more times before

17/19 – Winning distance of 2 lengths or less

15/19 – Returned 15/2 or bigger in the betting

13/19 – Ran at Ascot (4), Sandown (3), Goodwood (4) or Newmarket (2) last time out

13/19 – Had 4 or more runs already that season

13/19 – Unplaced last time out

13/19 – Won from stall 12 or lower

12/19 – Carried 9-1 or less

2/19 – Won by the Hills (Barry/Charlie) stable

2/19 – Won by the David O’Meara stable (2 of the last 9)

1/19 – Winning favourites

The last 10 winners were aged between 4-6 years-old (8 of last 10 aged 4 or 5)

Cruyff Turn (28/1) won the race in 2021

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: We’ve seen ALL of the last 10 winners aged between 4-6 years-old, which is a decent trend to apply to the race.

The O’Meara yard have also won 2 of the last 9 and run Orbaan and BLUE FOR YOU (e/w) @ 7/1 with 888Sport, with the last-named looking the most interesting. This consistent 4 year-old was 3 1/4 lengths behind his stablemate, Orbaan, last time but is now 9lbs better off at the weights. Draw 1 is fine too, while he ran well here at York twice in July (2nd both times).

Many others with claims, including Godolphin’s pair, Shining Blue (Frankie Dettori) and Echo Point, plus CD winners Brunch and last year’s winner of the race Cruyff Turn (5lbs higher). However, the other to have in your corner is the William Haggas-trained BOOSALA (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport, who looks slightly less exposed than some with only 9 runs.

He ran on well over 7f last time at Newcastle so the step up to a mile will suit and three runs ago was thought good enough to run at Listed level, when running fourth to the useful Chindit at Donny. Add in he was a course winner here at York as a 2 year-old, then the track is also fine. The Haggas yard also won this in 2020.

3.35 – Darley Yorkshire Oaks (British Champions Series) (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (CLASS 1) (3yo+) ITV

20/21 – Aged 3 (14) or 4 (6) years-old

20/21 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

19/21 – Had at least 3 previous wins to their name

18/21 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

18/21 – Drawn in stall 4 or higher

18/21 – Placed favourites

17/21 – Priced 7/2 or shorter in the betting

15/21 – Had 3 or more runs already that season

15/21 – Previous Group 1 winners

14/21 – Had won over 1m4f before

11/21 – Winning favourites

9/21 – Had run in that season’s Epsom Oaks (3 winners)

6/21 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (last 2)

3/21 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (3 of the last 8)

Snowfall (8/15 fav) won the race in 2021

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Alpinista will be popular here, having won her last 6 races (4 G1) and is the top-rated in the field at 118. Luke Morris rides as usual, but she’s unlikely to be much value and let’s not forget she was beaten in this race back in 2020 (2nd).

However, this 5 year-old will have to defy the key age trend that’s seen 20 of the last 21 winners aged ether 3 or 4 years-old.

The Prescott grey filly will also face a strong challenge from Ireland with three big player coming acorss the Irish Sea.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Yorkshire Oaks six times and sends his Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday. But she will need to bounce back from a poor run in the Irish Derby since, albeit against the boys that day. She’s had 2 months to revcover and back against her own sex has to be considered.

However, with the Epsom Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn since being well-beaten in the King George at Ascot, the jury is still very much out as to the strength of this year’s Epsom Oaks.

Lilac Road and the French raider Raclette are useful performers, but you just feel they’ve both need to find a bit more, so that leaves us with Magical Lagoon and LA PETITE COCO (e/w) @ 11/2 with 888Sport.

The first-named landed the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June from the front and backed that up by taking the Irish Oaks in similar fashion at the Curragh last month. She’s not flashy, but a gutsy performer from the front and it could easily be more of the same here under jockey Shane Foley.

But the better value looks to be LE PETITE COCO, (e/w) @ 11/2 with 888Sport, who was the G1 winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last time out over 1m2f. She’s up in trip again here to 1m4f, but has won well over 1m3f and this distance in the past, plus beat the 2020 winner of this race – Love – in the Moyglare Blandford Stakes.

She’s also been lightly campaigned this season, with just one run, but having won 5 of her 8 starts knows how to get the job done. Regular rider, Billy Lee, who has ridden her in all her starts, also comes over for the ride. You feel this race has been the target all season and being rated just 3lbs off the likely favourite – Alpinista – certainly looks the value in the race.

4.10 British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies and Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

12/12 – Won between 1-3 times

11/12 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

11/12 – Won over at least 1m2f

11/12 – Placed in the top 4 last time out

9/12 – Winners from stalls 5-11 (inc)

7/12 – Drawn between stalls 5-9 (inc)

5/12 – Won last time out

4/12 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

4/12 – Winning favourites

3/12 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

3/12 – Drawn in stall 6

3/12 – Irish-trained winners

2/12 – Trained by John Gosden

2/12 – Trained by William Haggas

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Haggas-trained Golden Lyra will be popular but she beat nothing last time out at short odds and before that was a beaten favourite in a Listed race. She looks promising, but little value.

The Gosden team also do well in this race and have the Frankie-ridden Mimikyu, plus Judith. The former was an easy 6 length winner at Newmarket in June and is clearly a filly with ability, but a chance is taken on the Ralph Beckett-trained HASKOY @ 9/2 with 888Sport, with Ryan Moore an interesting jockey booking.

This 3 year-old was super-impressive on debut at Wolverhampton at the end of July and even though this is a big step up in grade but coming from a yard that know the time of day, this well-bred Golden Horn filly is taken to have more scope at this stage than the others.

Of the rest, it’s interesting that trainer Jessie Harrington won this race last year and sends another runner – SUPAGIRL (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport.

York Race Times and Names | Thursday 18th August 2022

1:50 – Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

2:25 – Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – Clipper Logistics Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:35 – Darley Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:45 – OR8Wellness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV

5:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 7f RTV

