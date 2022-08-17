Stradivarius Puts Unbeaten York Record On The Line In Lonsdale Cup

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The popular ‘Cup Horse’ Stradivarius will be back in action at his beloved York racecourse this Friday. The John Gosden-trained 8 year-old will be bidding for a remarkable fourth win in the Group Two Lonsdale Cup and in the process also puts his unbeaten six-race winning record at York on the line.



What Date Is The 2022 Lonsdale Cup Stakes?



The Group Two Lonsdale Cup is a 2m 1/2f race staged at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Friday 19th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £141,775 (Group 2)

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Stradivarius Is Yet To Lose A Race At York



He’s now 8 years-old and many horse racing fans felt the John and Thady Gosden-trained Stradivarius would have called it a day by now. However, connections decided to keep him in training this season and it seems to be paying off.

The ‘cup horse’ veteran landed another Yorkshire Cup on the Knavesmire back in May – beating Thunderous by a length, and he’s since backed that up with two cracking efforts in the Ascot Gold Cup (3rd) and Goodwood Cup (2nd).

Both those last runs saw him fall down on his sword to the ‘new kid on the block’ in these Cup Races – Kyprios. But what it has shown us is that he’s still got an appetite for racing at the top level and there is even some talk of his connections still keeping him going next season as a 9 year-old – we’ll see!

Next up for Strady is a trip to his favoured York racecourse as he bids for an incredible fourth success in Friday’s Lonsdale Cup – he’s @ 11/8 with BetUK to win the race yet again.

He’s yet to taste defeat at York, with three Yorkshire Cups added to his trio of wins in this Friday’s Lonsdale Cup, so it will be a brave punter that thinks his York winning run can come to an end this week.

Stradivarius Career In Numbers

Age: 8

Races: 35

Wins: 20

Top Three Finishes: 30

Group One Wins: 7

Career Earnings: £3,458,968

DID YOU KNOW?: 13 of the last 18 Lonsdale Cup winners DIDN'T win last time out

Stradivarius| Previous York Wins



13th May 2022: Yorkshire Cup, 1st 6/4 fav

20th Aug 2021: Lonsdale Cup, 1st 4/6 fav

23rd Aug 2019: Lonsdale Cup, 1st 4/9 fav

17th May 2019: Yorkshire Cup, 1st 4/5 fav

24th Aug 2018: Lonsdale Cup, 1st 4/11 fav

18th May 2018: Yorkshire Cup, 1st 4/6 fav

Who Will Be Taking On Stradivarius This Friday?



The Alan King-trained Trueshan @ 15/8 with BetUK will be the main challenger to Stradivarius this Friday in the Lonsdale Cup, but this popular 6 year-old will, as always, be hoping for a bit more rain at the York track.

Hollie Doyle will be riding the 6 year-old again, but having looked to just get tapped for toe in the Goodwood Cup last time has around 1 1/4 to find on that form. His best form has been with a bit of cut underfoot and if more of the wet stuff comes then Strady fans will start to worry.

Regardless of the state of the ground though he’s still the biggest threat to Strady’s unbeaten York record. The slight niggle, along with the ground, with Trueshan is the previous track form though – he’s only raced once at York and that saw him finish down the field in the 2020 Ebor Handicap.

2022 Lonsdale Cup Betting and Full Runners



See below the full runners entered for the 2022 Lonsdale Cup Stakes on Friday 19th Aug, plus we take a look at the latest Lonsdale Cup Stakes Betting market.

Lonsdale Cup Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker STRADIVARIUS 11/8 TRUESHAN 15/8 COLTRANE 5/1 TASHKHAN 15/2 QUICKTHORN 10/1 MOSTLY CLOUDY 25/1 RESHOUN 25/1 NATE THE GREAT 29/1

All odds correct as of 15:18 BST on Weds 17 Aug and subject to change

2022 Lonsdale Cup Trends and Stats

16/18 – Priced 8/1 or shorter

16/18 – Had 4 or more career wins

15/18 – Had won over 1m6f or further before

14/18 – Favourites placed

14/18 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

13/18 – Didn’t win last time out

13/18 – Raced 3 or more times that season

13/18 – Won a Listed or better class race before

11/19 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

10/18 – Had run at York before (9 won)

6/18 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

1/18 – Winners from stall 1

Stradivarius (4/11) won the race in 2021, 2018 and 2019

Recent Lonsdale Cup Winners

2021 – STRADIVARIUS (4/6 fav)

2020 – ENBIHAAR (15/8 fav)

2019 – STRADIVARIUS (4/9 fav)

2018 – STRADIVARIUS (4/11 fav)

2017 – MONTALY (16/1)

Watch The 2021 Lonsdale Cup Again

