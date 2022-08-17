Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – August 18th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

It’s day two of York’s Ebor Festival (Thursday, August 18th) where Andrew has identified five stats-based selections, some at huge prices. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

YORK 1.50

GLEN LAUREL (system – Kevin Ryan, Lope De Vega)

Kevin Ryan must be a big fan of the sire Lope De Vega, having got multiple wins out of the likes of Mount Tahan, Flaming Spear, Ayutthaya, Weekender Offender and Roulston Scar over the years. Simply backing all his Lope De Vega runners would have found 23 winners from 125 bets (18.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £12.40. GLEN LAUREL contributed with a wide-margin debut success at Thirsk and can be forgiven her subsequent Ascot defeat as she did too much too soon and helped to set it up for the closers. This track should suit and she’s worth a small each-way interest at 25-1+.

YORK 2.25

SHOULDVEBEENARING (system – Havana Grey, 5f-6f, turf)

Progeny of first-season sire Havana Grey have a 30 from 155 record when racing in turf sprints (19.4%) and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £66.04 to a £1 level stake at SP. SHOULDVEBEENARING is one of three qualifiers in this valuable sales race (the others are Metahorse and Havana By The Sea) and his trainer, Richard Hannon, has won four of the last six renewals. His low draw will be an advantage on Wednesday’s evidence.

YORK 4.10

TIME LOCK (system – Frankel/Dubawi cross)

Progeny of Frankel who have Dubawi as their damsire have done extremely well, landing 40 of their 136 starts (29.4%) for a profit of £61.20 (expected winners only 28.26). TIME LOCK was hugely impressive at Newmarket in May and may not have been suited by the soft conditions when beaten at Haydock last time. She can bounce back to winning ways this afternoon.

YORK 4.45

SUNNY ORANGE (system – Ralph Beckett, first-time blinkers)

Since the beginning of 2016, trainer Ralph Beckett is 19 from 86 with his first-time blinkered runners and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £75.73. SUNNY ORANGE struggled on soft ground at Haydock last time and can bounce back in the headgear. He’s also been gelded since his last run.

YORK 5.20

TRUELY ACCLAIMED (system – turning tracks)

The consistent TRUELY ACCLAIMED has yet to win on a straight track, recording form figures of 022224 (0-6). However, when racing on turning tracks over 7f-7.5f her record stands at 153211 (3-5), including a big-field course and distance win earlier this season. She’s well drawn in stall 6 and an be supported each-way in this 7f fillies’ nursery.

