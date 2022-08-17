Lucky 15 Tips At York | Andy Newton’s ITV Racing Best Bets, Thurs 18th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

More Lucky 15 tips at York this Thursday to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across LIVE ITV races on the second day of the York Ebor Festival.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 225/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £20 and Get a £60 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

Won the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out to make it 2-from-2 from opening starts. Looks a high-class filly in the making and running style suggests she’ll also be well-suited by this step up to 6f.

The Hannon yard have a cracking record in this race – winning 4 of the last 6. They run this 2 year-old in a bid to continue that good run and he heads here in tip-top form as well after a smooth success on only his second run at Ripon in May. Has been given plenty of time to get over that race with his looking a bit target.

LA PETITE COCO @ 9/2 with BetUK – 3.35 York



Good winner of the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes last time out at the Curragh. Has now won 5 of her 8 career starts, including her last four and will have no bother with the step back up in trip having won easily on her only try over 1m4f.

Bolted up on debut at Wolverhampton last month – winning by 7 lengths. Ryan Moore a top jockey booking that catches the eye too and being well-bred (Golden Horn) looks a middle distance filly from the Ralph Beckett yard with a bright future.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 225/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.