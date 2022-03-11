Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we’ve afternoon jumping from Gowran Park, Navan, Sandown, Hereford and Ayr in the UK and Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing bets.

Plus, all-weather horse-racing fans get their fix with Wolverhampton staging a decent afternoon card with three races covered on ITV4, while Kempton racing under the lights in the evening – with the first race at 5.00.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Hereford and one from Sandown to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Sandown and Hereford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – PRINCE ESCALUS @ SP with BetUK – 3.41 Hereford

Prince Escalus was a cracking winner here at Herford at the end of January and connections are clearly opting for the ‘if it isn’t broke, don’t try and fix it’ approach by returning here. Jonjo O’Neill Jnr, who rode last time, makes the trip to do the steering again and if in the same mood should be hard to beat.

NEXT BEST – HACKER DES PLACES @ 14/1 with BetUK – 2.25 Sandown

The Paul Nicholls yard won the Imperial Cup in 2019 and with three entries this year – Hacker Des Places, Miranda and Samarrive they have a leading chance again. All three have to be respected and with jockey Harry Cobden picking Samarrive this could be their main hope. However, a chance is taken on Hacker Des Places, who was a nice winner at Chepstow last time. Up just 4lbs for that and the useful Angus Chelda remains in the saddle to claim 5lbs. He’s won 3 of his seven starts over hurdles and if the rain comes certainly won’t mind that either.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Gowran Park, Navan, Sandown, Hereford and Ayr, plus Wolverhampton and Kempton on the AW – Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.00 – Charm Offensive @ SP with BetUK

1.35 – Ned Tanner @ SP with BetUK

2.10 – Ardera Cross @ SP with BetUK

2.45 – Hasty Brook @ SP with BetUK

3.20 – Shoeshine Boy @ SP with BetUK

3.55 – Strong Economy @ SP with BetUK

4.30 – Cedar Vie @ SP with BetUK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Langafel @ SP with BetUK

1.50 Surrey Quest @ SP with BetUK

2.25 – Hacker Des Places @ SP with BetUK

3.00 – Mullenburg @ SP with BetUK

3.35 – Dorking Lad @ SP with BetUK

4.10 Switch Hitter @ SP with BetUK

4.45 Foxboro @ SP with BetUK

Hereford Horse Racing Tips

1.56 Hermes Boy @ SP with BetUK

2.31 Milan Bridge @ SP with BetUK

3.06 Keep Rolling @ SP with BetUK

3.41 Prince Escalus @ SP with BetUK

4.16 Voice Of Calm @ SP with BetUK

4.51 City Chief @ SP with BetUK

5.21 Sure Touch @ SP with BetUK

5.51 Ballycamus @ SP with BetUK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.31 Zarzyni @ SP with BetUK

2.05 La Tihaty @ SP with BetUK

2.40 Internationalangel @ SP with BetUK

3.16 Native Angel @ SP with BetUK

3.51 Fountain Cross @ SP with BetUK

4.26 Amanda Hug’N’Kiss @ SP with BetUK

5.04 Reckon I’m Hot @ SP with BetUK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.46 He’s A Latchico @ SP with BetUK

2.21 King Of Time @ SP with BetUK

2.56 Eye Of The Water @ SP with BetUK

3.31 Papa Stour @ SP with BetUK

4.06 Mashaan @ SP with BetUK

4.41 Eternal Glory @ SP with BetUK

Navan Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Showbusiness @ SP with BetUK

2.15 Dartington @ SP with BetUK

2.50 Joseph Conrad @ SP with BetUK

3.25 Digby @ SP with BetUK

4.00 Master McShee @ SP with BetUK

4.35 Ballyshannon Rose @ SP with BetUK

5.10 Spare Brakes @ SP with BetUK

5.45 Don Chalant @ SP with BetUK

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Ney @ SP with BetUK

2.00 Caldwell Diamond @ SP with BetUK

2.35 Gjoumi @ SP with BetUK

3.10 Dancing Jeremy @ SP with BetUK

3.45 Bois De Clamart @ SP with BetUK

4.20 Aione @ SP with BetUK

4.55 Isaac Wonder @ SP with BetUK

5.25 Arctic Bresil @ SP with BetUK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Q Twenty Boy @ SP with BetUK

5.30 Lucky Ava @ SP with BetUK

6.00 Seven Pockets @ SP with BetUK

6.30 Artemisia [email protected] SP with BetUK

7.00 Dashing Dick @ SP with BetUK

7.30 Nayef Road @ SP with BetUK

8.00 Sherpa Trail @ SP with BetUK

8.30 Platimum Prince @ SP with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

