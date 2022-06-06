Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Listowel, Gowran Park, Southwell and Lingfield all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Pontefract and Windsor get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Southwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Pontefract.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Gowran Park and one from Listowel, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Listowel, Gowran Park, Southwell, Lingfield, Pontefract and Windsor

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – PARIS PEACOCK @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 3.30 Gowran Park



Our NAP of the day comes from across in Ireland where we have sided with Paris Peacock for trainer Mrs J Harrington and jockey Shane Foley to triumph.

Paris Peacock comes here boasting the most impressive form in the race, with three second place finishes and a third in her last four starts. This 3-year-old filly will also like the track today, having ran on it before finishing second in April. Most definitely looks like the pick of the bunch in this 1m1f100y Fillies Maiden.

Had cheekpieces on today for the first time and provided she reacts well to them, we can see Paris Peacock romping home this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – HANDY HEADON @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 4.55 Listowel

Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from over in Ireland but this time at Listowel, where we have sided with Handy Headon in the penultimate race of the afternoon.

This 10-year-old gelding has really hit form in recent months, winning at both Down Royal and Downpatrick on his last two starts. Before that, he has a win and two runner-ups, showing that he is a talented horse and is more than capable of picking up yet another win this afternoon.

Runs off 12st today but this looks fair for Handy Headon, who we think will triumph in this Hunters Chas over three miles on Irish soil.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP



If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Listowel, Gowran Park, Southwell, Lingfield, Pontefract and Windsor on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Listowel Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Greenane Lady @ 28/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Evergreen And Red @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Dylan Lombardy @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Galon De Vauzelle @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Easy Game @ 1/6 with Bet UK

4.55 Handy Headon (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Old Bill Barley @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Fiddlers Green @ 18/1 with Bet UK

2.20 All Lies Ahead @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Helen De Pourtales @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Paris Peacock (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.05 World Famous @ 1/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Mischief Star @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Breakintheclouds @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Paseo @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.35 Atlantic Storm @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Artic Breeze @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Kings Creek @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Iroseaboveitall @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Sea Prince @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Overtougeorge @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.18 Appier @ 4/6 with Bet UK

1.53 Simply Sondheim @ 8/13 with Bet UK

2.28 Grace Angel @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.03 Aiguillette @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.38 Lilkian @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.13 Rogue Missile @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.48 Harbour Storm @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Hi Clare @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Macho Pride @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Matchless @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.30 King Of Tonga @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.00 Bavardages @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Dereham @ 8/1 with Bet UK

9.00 Gangway @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Lovely Mana @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Boom Boom Pow @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Val De Travers @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Lynns Boy @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Liverpool Knight @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Wilkins @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.15 Aurelia Gold @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change