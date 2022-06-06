Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Monday 6th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Monday 6th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the day’s UK fixtures at Lingfield, Southwell, Pontefract and Windsor.
APPIER @ 8/11 with BetUK – 1.18 Lingfield
On a three-timer after two nice wins at Beverley. Up another 6lbs here for the last of those successes but looks a fast improving 3 year-old from the Sean Woods yard and is the one to beat again today on his hattrick bid.
SIMPLY SONDHEIM @ 1/2 with BetUK – 1.53 Lingfield
Has won his last two in easy fashion and is fully epxected to land the three timer. Up 5lbs for the last of those wins and switching to the AW is fine here. William Buick has ridden the horse in his last two races too and remain a plus in the plate.
ONESOC @ 13/10 with BetUK – 3.55 Southwell
The race has cut up a bit and only four runners now. This Sue Smith entry caught the eye last time at Uttoxeter when running second to Hyland over 2m4f. The drop back to 2m is fine and with only 4 career hurdles runs looks a horse going the right way and with more to come.
PABLO DEL PUEBLO @ 5/21 with BetUK – 6.15 Windsor
Shot out of the gates the last day at Lingfield and never saw another rival! This Simon Dow runner is up 5lbs for that win and is also up one grade. However, did it well to suggest he’s worth sticking with and the drop back to 5f should pose no issues.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
