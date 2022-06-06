Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 6 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters this Monday, 6 June, is Stand Up And Fight. He contests the 3m hunter chase at Listowel in Ireland this afternoon (4:55). Enda Bolger’s charge looks well worth backing at awesome 11/8 odds.

Belonging to powerful horse racing owner JP McManus, Stand Up And Fight brings a stamina laden pedigree and recent win at Killarney to the table. This Flemensfirth gelding has mixed it up between the banks, hunter chasing and Points in recent years. Much like last time out, this doesn’t look much of a race on paper, so he just had to be our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Stand Up And Fight win?

Bolger boasts a 20 per cent record with his runners around Listowel over the last five seasons. Had punters backed those blind on top UK betting sites, then they would’ve broken even off a £1 level stake. The yard, McManus and amateur jockey Aine O’Connor combined to win of the last three renewals of this with the great hunter chaser On The Fringe too.

While Stand Up And Fight has some way to go to match the exploits of his former owner-stable companion, he arrives here off the back of two good recent efforts in this sphere. Although only sixth in the Topham over the Grand National fences at Aintree, the 2m 5f trip was on the sharp side for a horse with his breeding. A few in and around Stand Up And Fight that day have won since, so the form looks decent.

Today’s horse racing NAP has leading form claims

He advertised himself when making virtually all of the running when last in action at Killarney. There is nothing to fear from the re-opposing runner-up Na Trachtalai Abu as the race result shows 11 lengths between them. Stand Up And Fight should confirm form with that Robcour-owned runner, even off 3lb worse terms.

The dangers instead come from re-opposing Castletown-Geoghegan Point rivals The Red Menace and Handy Headon. That pair are closely matched on horse racing betting sites but have something to find with Stand Up And Fight on his best form. He is our horse racing NAP to follow-up on Killarney success. A £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £23.75 if he does go in again with new customers getting £40 in bonuses.

