Horse Racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes solely on the flat turf and all-weather tracks, with four meetings from England, one from Scotland and one across the pond in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets.

The meetings from Lingfield, Southwell and Ayr get underway in the afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Naas, Windsor and Thirsk. The first race sets off at 1.05pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.15pm at Naas.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Southwell and one from Windsor, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Southwell, Ayr, Lingfield, Naas, Windsor and Thirsk

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – LORD TORRANAGA @ 5/4 with Bet UK – 2.30 Southwell

Our NAP of the day comes in the second race on Monday afternoon at Southwell on the all-weather track. We have sided with Lord Torranaga to do the business here.

Hollie Doyle takes the reigns for Philip Kirby, a pairing that usually go well together. His last win did come on Fibresand here, but this 7-year-old handles other surfaces competently. He was just beaten last time out in a race he ran well in just under two weeks ago, so he should be able to carry that form into today’s race.

We think Lord Torranaga will go extremely well today and get us a winner!

NEXT BEST – SIXTH STREET @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 4.55 Windsor

Our Next Vest bet of the day comes in the opener at Windsor, where we have sided with Sixth Street in this six furlong Class 5 Handicap.

She has three second place finishes as well as a third place finish in her last five starts, so brings some decent form to the able. This 3-year-old filly went extremely close in Lingfield handicap over the same distance at the end of March and is a big player back on the turf this afternoon.

Sean Levey takes to the saddle for Richard Hannon and we expect a big run from Sixth Street today.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Southwell, Ayr, Lingfield, Naas, Windsor and Thirsk on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 44 races:

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Zaphina @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Lord Torranaga (NAP) @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.05 Placated @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Lady Clementine @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.10 Bringitonboris @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Danby Wiske @ 12/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Token Trader @ 9/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Phoenix Aquilus @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Legend Of Xanadu @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.15 Fanzone @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Briardale @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.25 Soldier’s Minute @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Madame Bonbon @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Post Impressionist @ 2/5 with Bet UK

5.00 Smart Boyo @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Reeceltic @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Tahasun @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.05 Storm Asset @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Queen Of Burgundy @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Nikki’s Girl @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Monsieur Patat @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Blue Flame @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Naas Horse Racing Tips

4.45 La Dolce Vita @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Additional @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Might And Mercy @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Geocentric @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Zaniyka @ 10/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Knightlaila @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Indiana Grey @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Pride Of Pimlico @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Sixth Street (NB) @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.25 Ignac Lamar @ 15/2 with Bet UK

5.55 I’m Mable @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.25 Hyanna @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Tregony @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Deauville Legend @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Circle Time @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Khurumbi @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Cusack @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.05 Twelfth Knight @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Alethiometer @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.05 Run This Way @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.35 War Of Words @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.05 Langholm @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change