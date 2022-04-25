Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 25 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Monday, 25 April, is Geocentric, according to SportsLens experts. She runs in the Listed 5f Woodlands Stakes (6:15). Ger Lyons’ young sprinter appeals off bottom weight as the best value Bet of the Day at fabulous 5/1 odds.

As a three-year-old filly, Geocentric receives 12lb and upwards all-round from her horse racing rivals today. That puts her at least 4lb well-in against the field. It gives the daughter of Kodiac every chance of hitting the frame off such favourable terms. Geocentric thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday. Read more reasons to back her below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Geocentric win?

It certainly paid to follow Lyons, who has trained 100 winners at Naas, at this track last year. Backing his runners blind there on top betting sites in 2021 yielded a massive £34.77 profit off a £1 level stake. In Geocentric, he has a progressive filly that ended the campaign with victory in this grade.

The pick of her juvenile form includes a placed horse racing result in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes behind Sacred Bridge. Geocentric turned the tables with previous Naas conqueror Hadman that day. She went on to confirm placings with the third home, Ladies Church, at Dundalk last time out.

Weight-for-Age firmly in her favour

Obviously well-treated in handicapping terms, it’s only this early in the season that three-year-olds get so much weight from their elders. All of the best horse racing betting sites know this only too well, so don’t be surprised if Geocentric comes in for support during the day.

With Colin Keane again taking the ride and two from three on her, everything looks in place for a big run on reappearance. Geocentric, our horse racing NAP of the Day on 25 April, looks a solid each way bet. At her current price with 888Sport, punters break even if she places. A £10 bet on Geocentric qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses too.

