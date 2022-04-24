Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Monday 25th April

As we start a new week on Monday, the horse racing action comes from Lingfield (AW), Southwell (AW) and Ayr in the afternoon on the flat, whie Windsor, Thirsk and Naas in Ireland the three evening venues.



With that in mind, Andy Newton gives you his four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the action on Monday 25th April.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 31/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 25th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Trainer Andrew Balding won this race 12 months ago and does well with his runners overall on the AW at Southwell – 27% record with his 3 year-olds here. This filly is yet to win but is one of the more experienced in the field with three placed runs.

Trainer William Haggas is 2-from-5 (40%) with his 3 year-olds here at the Scottish track and looks to have a top chance of improving on that here. This 3 year-old was a fine second on debut at Nottingham just 19 days ago and that experience and run should have him spot on for this.

Got the hang of things last time out at Southwell to win well and score for the first time. Up 6lbs for that win and back on the grass here, but looks the sort to kick on again now with that last run only his fourth in his career.

2 lengths fourth (or 12) last time out at Wolves on debut – they horse he lost to – Emily Upjohn – has seen franked the form when winning easily at Sandown and is now oen of the main fancies for the Epsom Oaks. In a race that lacks depth and with some improvement from last time should be bang there today.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 31/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s horse racing tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.