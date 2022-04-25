Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, April 25th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew starts the new week with two recommended bets/trades at Ayr (Flat) and Windsor (Flat) on Monday, April 25th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

AYR JOCKEYS

BEN ROBINSON has a good book of rides at Ayr today and though CALL ME GINGER, who landed the Bronze Cup on his last visit to this venue, might not encounter the required strong pace it will still be disappointing if he doesn’t pick up 10pts for second place in the 3.25. He has a decent chance in the maiden (4.30) on AIGHEAR, who finished second in a Musselburgh bumper on her racecourse debut, and also has sound claims with SCOTS SONNET in the extended 1m =5f handicap at 5.00. Seven-time course winner TOMMY G ran poorly on his return to action at Redcar after a six-month break but should do better with that run under his belt and a return to this venue should be more suitable – he has a fine record of 14641153111 (6-11) from April to June at Ayr. CLASSY AL has a less obvious chance after being well beaten on his reappearance but he got loose on the way to the start at Thirsk and he could outrun his odds in the 2.15. Buy at 23.5 in the Spreadex AYR JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy BEN ROBINSON in Ayr Jockeys

WINDSOR 5.55

LORDSBRIDGE BOY ran some good races over 6f last season – including a narrow second at Salisbury on his reappearance and stable debut at this time last year – but usually gets picked up in the closing stages over that trip when his stamina gives out. He got his chance over 5f at Nottingham in October and ran out an easy winner, only having to be pushed out to win by more than two lengths. He disappointed on Tapeta at Newcastle in late November but a return to turf should suit and he remains open to further improvement at the minimum trip. He can be backed in the Spreadex fixed odds betting at 4-1 or bought in the 50-25-10 spread market.

Recommendation: Back LORDSBRIDGE BOY in Windsor 5.55

