Horse racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Doncaster, Newbury, Lingfield, Dundalk and Newcastle, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to today. Here are our Friday horse racing bets.

Some tantalising jumps meetings at Doncaster and Newbury over both fences and hurdles. Meanwhile we see some great flat racing at Dundalk, Newcastle and Lingfield, with the all-weather track in at each of the three courses.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newcastle and one from Doncaster, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on all 35 races.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Doncaster, Newbury, Dundalk, Lingfield and Newcastle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – Storm Asset @ 4/5 with BetUK – 6.45 Newcastle

This 3-year-old gelding horse comes into Friday in the form of his life. Winning two of his last three races on the all-weather track, Storm Asset looks to have what it takes to pick up yet another win here at Newcastle.

His worst finish in recent time is a third place at Wolverhampton in January, showing that he his a high class operator and is always in the mix as the horse mae their way to the finish line.

His two wins both came over the same distance with the going of similar elk at standard to slow. Looks better each time we see him and clearly performs well when active, which he has been. Should go extremely well under Franny Norton for Michael Wigham under the lights in the north-west.

NEXT BEST – Steel Wave @ 7/2 with BetUK – 2.00 Doncaster

Bryan Carver takes to the saddle for Gary Hanmer in this opener at Doncaster. Just short of three furlongs we have a Class 3 Handicap Chase and we have a big fancy in the race.

Steel Wave jumps out to us as the most in form horse in the field and the one to beat. He has won two of his last six chases and comes to South Yorkshire in great form looking to pick up another victory.

The 12-year-old finished second just three weeks ago on the same course, so will be familiar with the track and the ground. Certainly one to keep an eye on in this race. Should have a good go.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the five respective cards at Lingfield, Dundalk, Newbury, Newcastle and Doncaster on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Doncaster

2.00 Steel Wave @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.30 Gilbertina @ 7/1 with BetUK

3.05 Call Of The Wind @ 15/8 with BetUK

3.40 Across The Line @ 10/3 with BetUK

4.15 Nextdoortoalice @ 5/2 with BetUK

4.45 Get Your Own @ 6/5 with BetUK

5.20 Twoshotsoftequila @ 3/1 with BetUK

Newbury

1.45 Shearer @ 9/4 with BetUK

2.20 In The Air @ 10/11 with BetUK

2.55 Fortunes Melody @ 9/4 with BetUK

3.30 Peking Rose @ 3.50 with BetUK

4.05 Scarpia @ 13/2 with BetUK

4.35 Commis D’Office @ 7/2 with BetUK

5.05 All The Glory @ 8/1 with BetUK

Lingfield (AW)

1.00 Golden Spice @ 9/4 with BetUK

1.35 Intervention @ 4/5 with BetUK

2.10 Carpe Fortuna @ 6/1 with BetUK

2.45 Impeach @ 5/1 with BetUK

3.20 Mohassana @ 13/2 with BetUK

3.55 Cherokee Dance @ 13/2 with BetUK

4.25 Thatsthefinest @ 11/2 with BetUK

Dundalk (AW)

4.55 Cedar Rapids @ 11/2 with BetUK

5.30 Hypernova @ 10/3 with BetUK

6.00 King Of Cashel @ 4/1 with BetUK

6.30 Power Drive @ 7/1 with BetUK

7.00 Haroya @ Evs with BetUK

7.30 Acquiescent @ 13/2 with BetUK

8.00 Mercurial @ 24/1 with BetUK

8.30 Cryptos Dream @ 13/2 with BetUK

Newcastle (AW)

5.11 Grimsby Town @ Evs with BetUK

5.45 Urban Road @ 7/2 with BetUK

6.15 Patsy Fagan @ 13/2 with BetUK

6.45 Storm Asset @ 4/5 with BetUK

7.15 Golrious Charmer @ 6/1 with BetUK

7.45 Nigel Nott @ 13/2 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

