Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 4 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Friday, 4 March is Peking Rose. He runs in the extended 2m 4f novice hurdle at Newbury today (3:30). This Fergal O’Brien runner is top among our experts’ best horse racing tips today at a fine 5/2 price.

Connections step course winner Peking Rose up in trip beyond an extended 2m for the first time. Given his horse racing background in bumpers and form in National Hunt Flat races, that promises to suit. The seven-year-old son of Passing Glance looks well worth another chance now dropped in grade from Listed level to this Class 4 contest. Read more about our tipsters’ best Bet of the Day for 4 March below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Peking Rose win?

It has certainly paid for punters to follow the O’Brien stable at Newbury down the years. Backing all his runners blind at this venue on horse racing betting sites throughout his training career would’ve yielded £16.62 profit to a £1 level stake. The yard also has a 26 per cent strike rate with its horses this season.

Peking Rose progressed in bumpers last season, winning his racecourse debut at Carlisle. He then stepped up on a fourth place in Listed company at Ascot when running on superbly to be runner-up in an Aintree Grade 2. Peking Rose was only half-a-length behind Knappers Hill, who won his first two outings over obstacles this season and ran a fine sixth in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last time out.

There was plenty of promise in his own hurdles debut at Ascot too. The Ascot race results show Peking Rose home in third and only beaten a couple of lengths. Shallwehaveonemore, the runner-up that day, has since finished fourth in the Grade 1 Tolworth and then bolted up at Sandown. That one has also finished runner-up in a Kempton Grade 2.

Peking Rose then scored by 11 lengths here on his penultimate start. He was then far from disgraced when runner-up in a Listed event at Exeter when held less than three lengths by previous course winner Lac De Constance. With Paddy Brennan again in the saddle and scoring on three of his last six rides, Peking Rose looks well worth a wager. A £10 bet at his current price returns £35 and qualifies new 888Sport customers for £45 in bonuses.

