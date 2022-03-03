Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Friday 4th March

As we head into Friday you can feel the quality of the horse racing moving up a notch with afternoon jumping from Doncaster and Newbury as these two venues start their two-day meetings into Saturday.

We’ve also all weather action from Lingfield (AW) in the afternoon and Newcastle (AW) in the evening.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – 4th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Lifetime Legend @ 15/8 with bet365 – 2.20 Newbury

Lifetime Legend was in the process of running a big race last time out at Doncaster until falling late on. He’s out again within three weeks so is seemingly none the worse for that tumble. Trip, track and ground are all fine and so with a bit more luck with his jumping can hopefully make amends here today for the Neil King yard.

Boombawn @ 5/6 with bet365 – 3.05 Doncaster

Boombawn ran the classy Jonbon to 9 lengths last time out at Newbury and with that horse well-fancied for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle the form looks solid. This Skelton runner has since had a 3-month break and also a wind operation. He also gets a handy 7lbs from one of his main rivals – the Alan King-trained Call Of The Wild.

Gelino Bello @ 4/6 with bet365 – 3.30 Newbury

Gelino Bello brings the best form into this race after running well in two Grade Two races at Cheltenham and then last time in a Listed affair at Kempton. Into easier company here today and also represents the Paul Nicholls yard that boasts an impressive 28% record with their hurdles at the Newbury and also won this prize 12 months ago.

Gowanlad @ 11/4 with bet365 – 6.15 Newcastle

Gowanlad is in red-hot form at the moment after a smooth win over course and distance at the end of last month. Up 4lbs for that win here but seemed to have a bit up his sleeve that last day to suggest he’s worth sticking with.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.