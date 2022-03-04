Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – March 4th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has unearthed some interesting angles for Friday’s racing which he shares below…

Andrew was among the winners with WISE EAGLE on Thursday and has four selections for Friday, March 4th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LINGFIELD 1.00

DAMASCUS FINISH (system – sire Markaz, 3yo+, all-weather)

DAMASCUS FINISH was reportedly unsuited to Southwell’s Tapeta surface when only beating one home in a 1m handicap on his latest outing and can reward each-way support on his return to Polytrack. His three runs here and at Chelmsford have produced form figures of 232 (0-3) and progeny of sire Markaz, aged three or older, are 14 from 87 on the all-weather for a profit of £71.70 to a £1 level stake at SP.

DONCASTER 2.00

ROYAL VILLAGE (system – 10yos in veterans’ handicap chases)

Ten-year-olds, the youngest age group eligible to take part, out-perform their older rivals in veterans’ handicap chases and those who ran sixth or worse on their latest outing do particularly well. Backing them blind would have found 64 winners from 426 bets for a profit of £102.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. ROYAL VILLAGE finished well held at Market Rasen when last seen but he was conceding weight to the majority of his rivals, who were mostly younger than him, and this represents a drop in class.

LINGFIELD 2.10

KING OF JUNGLE (system – Ed Walker second-time out 3yos)

Ed Walker does well with his second-time out two-year-olds, especially those who won or were beaten by five lengths or less on their debuts. Fourteen of the 39 qualifiers won (35.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £14.90. Those who won on their debuts were five from seven for a profit of £7.68. KING OF JUNGLE overcame trouble in running to score cosily on his debut at Kempton 26 days ago and can follow up.

LINGFIELD 4.25

TILSWORTH ONLY TA (system – John Jenkins, gelded since last run)

TILSWORTH ONLY TA failed to settle when only seventh at Southwell last time and was also poorly drawn towards the inside of the track. He’s been gelded since and John Jenkins is six from 22 this century with newly-gelded runners who were in the top six in the betting. Backing them all would have returned a profit of £27.00 to the usual £1 stake. Tilsworth Only Ta’s sire, Ardad, is two from four with his newly-gelded progeny and the three-year-old looks worth chancing in a race that will take little winning.

