Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a second successive NAP win for us yesterday as Tazaman romped home at 5/2, we are back today with more tips on every horse racing meeting today, as well as our usual NAP and Next Best selection on Friday.

The meetings from York, Sandown and Chepstow all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining five meetings from Fairyhouse, Aintree, Clonmel, Newton Abbot and Goodwood get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Chepstow, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.53pm at Aintree.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Aintree and one from Chepstow, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Sandown, Chepstow, Fairyhouse, Aintree, Clonmel, Newton Abbot and Goodwood

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – MORTLACH @ 11/8 with Bet UK – 6.38 Aintree



Our NAP of the day comes in the third race at Aintree, where we have selected Mortlach to triumph in this Class 3 Handicap Chase over the 2m3f200y distance.

Coming in fresh off the back of a three wins, Mortlach boasts the most impressive form in the race. Last time out this 7-year-old won at Bangor-on-Dee where he won by a comfortable four lengths over Could Be Trouble, who is one of the horses in today’s field too.

If Mortlach runs to the best of his ability and keeps up this impressive form, there is no reason why he can’t put up a four timer here and win for trainer Fergal O’Brien and jockey Paddy Brennan.

NEXT BEST – MACS DILEMMA @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 1.35 Chepstow

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon from across the border in Wales, where we have selected Macs Dilemma to win for John O’Shea and Gin Mangan.

Like out NAP, Macs Dilemma comes in having won a hat-trick of races, with the most recent of them coming around this racecourse in May. This 4-year-old gelding runs off a mark of one pound lighter today, despite winning three races in a row and with relative ease too.

This looks a super competitive race on paper, but if Macs Dilemma picks up where he has left off and replicates his form of the past few months, he is more than capable of winning this Class 5 Handicap over the seven furlong distance.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Sandown, Chepstow, Fairyhouse, Aintree, Clonmel, Newton Abbot and Goodwood on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

York Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Sagauteur @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Explicit @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.00 Candescence @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Valiant Prince @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Wizard D’Amour @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Nashur @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Fair Star @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Midday Martini @ 11/2 with Bet UK

1.45 One Nation @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.20 Kingofhell @ 14/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Belhaven @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Jewel In My Crown @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.55 Tartan Chief @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Claritudo @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Global Style @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Macs Dilemma (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Mister Staple @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Some Nightmare @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Shesadabber @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Knightswood @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Blue Hero @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips

4.45 Apache Outlaw @ 5/4 with Bet UK

5.20 Walking On Clouds @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.55 It’s Snowing @ 16/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Affogato @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.05 Beautiful Chaos @ 16/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Bringbackmemories @ 6/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Clueless Hill @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Aintree Horse Racing Tips

5.28 Mullberry Hill @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.03 Free Chakarte @ 1/2 with Bet UK

6.38 Mortlach (NAP) @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.13 Go On Chez @ EVS with Bet UK

7.48 Krypton Gold @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.23 Armattiekan @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.53 Taragrace @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Clonmel Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Barbaha Queen @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Cottie @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.10 Gotthenod @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Bacardys @ 8/15 with Bet UK

7.20 Cornerkova @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.55 I’ll Be That Lady @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.30 Thanksathousand @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Ultimate Fame @ 10/11 with Bet UK

5.41 Appreciate @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.16 Cool Stone @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.51 Across The Line @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.26 Imperial Joe @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.01 Lakota Warrior @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.36 Tango Arumba @ 5/6 with Bet UK

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Latifolia @ 7/4 with Bet UK

5.49 Sir Min @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.24 Aggagio @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.59 Woodlands Charm @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.34 Charles St @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.09 Must Be Royale @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change