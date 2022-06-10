Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, June 10th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew has two recommended bets/trades for the evening cards at Aintree (jumps) and Fairyhouse (Flat) on Friday, June 10th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
AINTREE 5.28
The consistent CREMANT is the kind of horse I like to buy on the 50-25-10 Spreadex race market, as it’s unusual for him not to pick up any points. He did finish out of the frame at Huntingdon on his penultimate start but that run was especially interesting – he made a huge mid-race move to take up the running and ran out of petrol as a result, doing well to finish only ten lengths behind the winner in a 33-1 seventh. He was off the track for several months prior to his modest 17-2 Uttoxeter third on May 14th and should be fitter today.
Recommendation: Buy CREMANT in Aintree 5.28
FAIRYHOUSE 6.30
AFFOGATE scraped home by a neck when 11-10 favourite for a Gowran Park fillies maiden on April 13th, on a day her prominent running style was typically favoured. She was also well drawn in stall 4 and it’s possible that she was flattered. The runner-up has been beaten at odds of 2-5f, 100-30 and 6-4f in her three subsequent outings and, post-race, Affogato’s connections were talking about saving her for late-season campaign when she’s more likely to encounter soft ground. It’s officially ‘good’ at Fairyhouse tonight and I’m taking her on in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Oppose AFFOGATE in Fairyhouse 6.30
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
