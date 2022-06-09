Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Fri 10th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Friday 10th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across four of the day’s five UK fixtures at Aintree, York, Goodwood and Sandown.



ONE NATION @ 11/8 with BetUK – 1.45 Sandown



The Charlie Appleby yard and Godolphin took this race 12 months ago and look to have another big chance this year with this 2 year-old. Third last time at Yarmouth on debut but took a bit of a hold that day so should have learned a fair bit from that. The yard have a 33% record with their 2 year-olds at the course.

YOUR SPIRIT @ 10/11 with BetUK – 4.40 York



Promising debut run, when third at Beverley in the Hilary Needler – showed a lot of speed that day and goes without saying with the expected improvement can go well here getting 6lbs from the only winner in the race – Mersea.

SIMPLY SONDHEIM @ 6/5 with BetUK – 5.49 Goodwood



Has been in cracking form of late – winning his last three, with the last of those coming just four days ago at Lingfield. Up 6lbs for that win here, but did it well the last day to suggest there is still more in the locker to come, plus is 2-from-2 on the grass.

FREE CHAKARTE @ 4/6 with BetUK – 6.03 Aintree



Easy winner at Hexham last time out – by 23 lengths – for the Pipe yard and they look to have found another good chance to follow-up here. Well suited by the better ground and the flat track here at Aintree will be fine. Be a shock if she’s not following up.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

