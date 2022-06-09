Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Fri 10th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Friday 10th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across four of the day’s five UK fixtures at Aintree, York, Goodwood and Sandown.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 15/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
ONE NATION @ 11/8 with BetUK – 1.45 Sandown
The Charlie Appleby yard and Godolphin took this race 12 months ago and look to have another big chance this year with this 2 year-old. Third last time at Yarmouth on debut but took a bit of a hold that day so should have learned a fair bit from that. The yard have a 33% record with their 2 year-olds at the course.
YOUR SPIRIT @ 10/11 with BetUK – 4.40 York
Promising debut run, when third at Beverley in the Hilary Needler – showed a lot of speed that day and goes without saying with the expected improvement can go well here getting 6lbs from the only winner in the race – Mersea.
SIMPLY SONDHEIM @ 6/5 with BetUK – 5.49 Goodwood
Has been in cracking form of late – winning his last three, with the last of those coming just four days ago at Lingfield. Up 6lbs for that win here, but did it well the last day to suggest there is still more in the locker to come, plus is 2-from-2 on the grass.
FREE CHAKARTE @ 4/6 with BetUK – 6.03 Aintree
Easy winner at Hexham last time out – by 23 lengths – for the Pipe yard and they look to have found another good chance to follow-up here. Well suited by the better ground and the flat track here at Aintree will be fine. Be a shock if she’s not following up.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 15/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets