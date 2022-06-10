Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 10 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Friday, 10 June, for SportsLens tipsters is Brunch. He contests the Listed 1m Ganton Stakes at happy hunting ground York this afternoon (3:30). Michael Dods’ runner appeals at awesome 11/4 odds to go one better here.

299 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Brunch, a five-year-old Harbour Watch gelding, has often saved his best for this horse racing venue. His course form figures around York read 11272. It also pays to follow the Dods stable on the Knavesmire. Brunch is thus our horse racing NAP today. Read on for even more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Brunch win?

Dods has his County Durham yard in fine fettle at the moment. Over the last 14 days, the stable boasts a 21 per cent strike rate. There has thus been overnight support for Brunch on the best UK betting sites as a result. Conor Beasley, who is also in good form in the saddle, takes the ride on him for just the second time here.

Last time that jockey rode Brunch, he ran a fine third down at Newmarket races in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes during the Craven Meeting. Although no match for the winner, there was a whole stone to find with that one off level weights, so finishing just four lengths behind Master Of The Seas was a terrific effort.

The runner-up, Megallan, rated 9lb superior, came out and went one better in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes on Epsom Derby day earlier this month. As Brunch finished less three lengths behind that one, he was clearly better than an official mark of 103. He pretty much proved it last time out.

Today’s horse racing NAP

Despite being denied a clear run two furlongs out, he stormed home and almost defied top-weight in a Dante Festival handicap over this course and distance. Cruyff Turn may have just held on, but this was one of those horse racing results where punters should mark the unlucky head second up.

A career high rating of 106 from the handicapper for that effort means a step back up to Listed level for Brunch. The move for him on horse racing betting sites despite the presence of two Godolphin runners and another for Shadwell Estates may reflect Dods’ fine record at York.

Had we backed all of his runners blind on the Knavesmire down the years, then there would be a massive £48.75 profit off a £1 level stake. Brunch just had to be our horse racing NAP on 10 June for what is a home fixture for him against southern stables. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £37.50 if he resumes winning ways at a track he likes. New customers qualify for £40 in bonuses when signing up and betting that.

