Racing Tips – Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – June 10th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio.

Andrew was on target with Newbury gamble MRS MEADER (16-5f from 7-1) on Thursday and has four selections on Friday, June 10th.

YORK 2.00

BOLLIN MARGARET (system – Fountain Of Youth, turf, recent run)

Progeny of the sire Fountain Of Youth prefer turf to the all-weather and also perform best after a very recent outing (1-15 days ago). Backing all 137 qualifiers would have found 21 winners and returned a huge profit of £310.50 to a £1 stake. BOLLIN MARGARET is five from 13 on this system and looks worth a bet with the fast ground very much in her favour.

NEWTON ABBOT 5.41

ZORAN (system – Paul Nicholls, first-time cheekpieces, fourth or worse last time out)

Paul Nicholls has a good record when using first-time cheekpieces, especially on horses that finished fourth of worse on their most recent outing. Since the beginning of 2010, this angle has produced 30 winners from 125 bets (24% strike-rate) for a profit of £38.97 to a £1 level stake at SP and ZORAN, a modest fourth here 16 days ago on his first start back following a wind operation, might do better now the headgear is applied.

CLONMEL 6.45

WALKING ON GLASS (system – seasonal pattern)

I wrote the following in my GG.co.uk eyecatchers column about WALKING ON GLASS after he ran at Dundalk on March 4th…

WALKING ON GLASS was almost 14 lengths behind Dartan in the 2m handicap but raced hard up against the far side rail on turning into the straight and could never strike a blow. All his wins have come in late spring or summer and he should pay his way again this year.’

He was pulled up in a handicap hurdle next time but that was at the Punchestown festival in late April and he was a 33-1 shot. His record in May, June or July stands at 122041017217 (4-12) for a profit of £44.50 and he could bounce back tonight.

NEWTON ABBOT 7.26

ROMANOR (system – seasonal pattern)

ROMANOR has run two poor races this season but had excuses – he was too fresh and keen at today’s venue and didn’t enjoy the right-handed track at Ludlow last time. He usually thrives at the time of year, winning six of his 18 starts in June, July or August for a profit of £48.33. In jumps handicaps only, his summer record reads 111252614311 (6-12) for a profit of £54.33.

