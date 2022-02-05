On Sunday, 6 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Inca Prince. He runs in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle, a Listed contest over an extended 1m 7f at Musselburgh (1:32) today. Ruth Jefferson’s course and distance winner looks the best value Bet of the Day at a terrific 3/1 price.

A gelding by Fast Company, Inca Prince has some good hurdle form against his fellow four-year-olds here. He hails from a stable with a 40 per cent strike rate at the track over the last five seasons, a stat that horse racing betting sites know only too well. Inca Prince’s success at this venue shows that he acts here. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day according to our tipsters. Read on and see the case in full for our latest Bet of the Day…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Inca Prince win?

Since arriving at Jefferson’s Norton yard near the Yorkshire horse racing hub of Malton, Inca Prince has won both of his starts. In the first of those at Catterick in December, he made all and scored by 6 1/2 lengths from Monsieur Pom Pom. The runner-up has since filled the same spot at the same venue. Beaten a further 17 lengths in third was next time out winner Kayfast Warrior.

As Inca Prince then defied a penalty and followed-up over course and distance, he clearly has some ability. He ran out a seven-length winner over Oot Ma Way with Collingham, our winning Bet of the Day on Friday, just behind that one in third. That form has been advertised. Since we tipped Collingham to success in the NAP of the Day just a couple of days ago, Inca Prince was of obvious interest to our experts.

Looking at his back form, he was also a fine third to Fil Dor at Down Royal on his final start in Ireland. That one was favourite in the ante post Cheltenham odds for the Triumph Hurdle, winning his next two starts to complete a hat-trick. As Fil Dor won graded contests and then finished a gallant runner-up in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown yesterday, that reads well here.

Brian Hughes now takes the ride for the first time. He is the top jockey at Musselburgh this season, with the best betting sites well aware he boasts a 33 per cent strike rate in the saddle here after 11 winners.

One or more of these have to be £10+ with the others at least half the largest stake to qualify. All of our horse racing NAP of the Day selections meet the above minimum odds threshold at the time of writing. However, all quoted prices are subject to change.

